LONDON, March 30 The market in Russian Urals
crude froze near 11-month lows on Friday as traders said the
grade from the top oil producer remained under pressure from low
refining runs despite refining margins holding in positive
territory for a second week running.
"A lot of refiners are still not taking crude in Europe's
north and demand is weak in the Med," a trader with a Russian
major said.
"Urals is typically depressed around April-May due to the
spring maintenance season. This year you also have extra volumes
from Ust-Luga," he added referring to a new Russian Baltic Sea
port, which was launched earlier this month.
There was no activity in Urals in the Platts public window,
traders said.
"Next week people will be watching arbitrage operations and
see how the smaller Med program impacts the market," a trader
with a major said.
Russia's final loading schedule for April showed this week
the country will cut Urals crude exports from the Black Sea port
of Novorossiisk by 9 percent versus March.
Traders are also keen to know whether Unipec and Gunvor will
take large Urals cargoes to Asia, known as arbitrage operations.
In the Platts window, Litasco offered a rare 60,000-tonne
Siberian Light cargo at dated Brent minus 25 cents loading from
port of Tuapse in mid-April, more than $1 per barrel weaker than
previous price indications, but could find no buyers.
"A couple of other cargoes are still available and are being
offered," one trader said.
Socar offered Azeri Light a dated Brent plus $3.50, slightly
weaker than previous price estimates, but found no buyers,
traders said.
The gasoline and gasoil-rich sweet, light grade has
benefited in the past weeks from strong gasoline and gasoil
cracks and exports to Asia, outperforming most other grades in
the region.
In tender news, Surgut offered to sell 140,000-tonnes of
Urals from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk on April 14-15,
traders said adding they were surprised by the tender as the
company doesn't feature on the export schedule at the port in
April so far.
