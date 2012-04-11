LONDON, April 11 Spot differentials on Russian
Urals crude slumped in Northwest Europe on Wednesday after
traders reacted to Russia's addition of five Urals cargoes to
its April loading programme announced on Tuesday.
These additional cargoes, due to be exported from the Polish
port of Gdansk, have added further pressure to an already long
market.
Discounts on Russia's main export grade, medium sour Urals,
widened by 75 cents per barrel after several Urals cargoes were
offered in the Platt's window.
"The window was teed-up with the Gdansk cargoes," one trader
said.
On Wednesday, Russia added yet another cargo of Urals to its
April programme, bringing the programme to ten cargoes up from
nine from its newly opened export terminal Ust Luga.
In the window, Total booked Glencore's 100,000 tonne April
22-26 loading cargo at dated Brent benchmark minus $3.55 cif
Rotterdam, thereby setting the price on the grade.
"Total was interesting, setting the level of Urals. The
price could have fallen further", one trader said, "but Total
must have had end-user needs".
Russian producer Lukoil and Shell also offered 100,000 tonne
cargoes both loading April 23-27. Lukoil offered down to dated
Brent minus $3.40 and Shell to minus $3.50, traders said.
In the Mediterranean, Lukoil briefly offered a 140,000 tonne
cargo of Urals at dated Brent minus $2.10 cif Mediterranean.
In sweet crude grades, Total bid for a cross-month Kazakh
CPC Blend cargo at dated Brent minus $1.25 loading April 28 to
May 2 but received no offers.
Prices are weak on sweets, said traders, owing to abundant
supplies of Libyan and West African grades. The May Azeri Light
programme is shorter than April but it was too soon to form a
price reference.
"Who can tell what will happen with Azeri, the programme is
shorter but sweets are weak", said a trader.
Trade of May equity and term cargoes of Algeria's main
export grade Saharan Blend is just getting started, said a
trader, who received a few offers for early May loading cargoes
at dated Brent plus 70/80 cents. Buying interest for the grade
was closer to dated Brent plus 50 cents.
Two cargo of Siberian Light are still available in April,
said one trader, but the programme has no yet surfaced.
In tender news, Eni won Rosneft sell tender for a 100,000
tonne Urals cargo loading April 26-27 from Ust Luga, traders
said. Rosneft issued another tender for a Urals cargo loading
April 27-28 from Ust Luga, which is due to close tomorrow.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone
and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)