LONDON, April 13 Russian Urals spot differentials sank further in slim demand on Friday while the outcome of this weekend's high stakes nuclear talks with Iran weighed on the market, keeping buyers on the sidelines.

Refiners were reluctant to commit to cargoes on worries of sharp movements on dated Brent come Monday as a result of negotiations between six world powers and Iran to stave off the latter's nuclear ambitions.

"Everybody is waiting to see Monday's Brent prices," the same refiner said.

In the Platt's window, Tenergy offered its 80,000 tonnes Urals cargo down to dated Brent minus $2.90 but no buyer emerged as the market anticipates differentials to fall even lower, traders said.

In tender news, BP won Ust Luga's tender for a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading April 27-28 and Surgut awarded its April 28-29 tender at around dated Brent minus $3.70, traders said.

BP could not be reached to comment.

Tunisia's state oil company Etap issued two tenders, one to buy a 60,000-64,000 tonne Azeri Light cargo loading May 29-31 and the other to sell a 78,000-80,000 tonne cargo of Algerian light sweet Zarzaitine loading May 24-29.

Repairs on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which was bombed last week, were completed and pumping has restarted. The pipeline transports medium sour Iraqi Kirkuk crude oil.

Planned port maintenance is expected to end by April 15 with exports restarting soon after.

The May official selling price (OSP) on Iraqi Kirkuk, set at dated Brent minus $3.50 was not dropped as much as traders expected, which could hamper re-selling especially with crashing Urals differentials.

In sweet crude grades, the May programme of Kazakh CPC Blend will be 2.419 million tonnes, according to a loading programme seen by Reuters.

Trade of Libyan crude remained subdued as traders awaited the May OSPs, expected early next week.

"Buyers are scared. Last month, it was painful for trade done before the Libyan OSPs had been released," one trader said.

The first decade of Azeri Light has moved already to term contract holders, said the same trader. Offers have not yet surfaced but the differential to dated Brent was holding around plus $3.50. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)