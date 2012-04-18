LONDON, April 18 Spot differentials for Russia's
main export grade Urals jumped on Wednesday as post-maintenance
demand started in earnest, reversing last week's price dive,
when Russia put the grade under pressure by adding several
cargoes to its April export programme.
Urals differentials in Northwest Europe rose by 75 cents on
the day after an active window and stronger tender results.
Seasonal refinery maintenance is coming to an end and
refiners are buying up crude in preparation for the restart.
Weaker outright prices and good margins are also supproting the
demand surge.
"Refineries are coming back," one trader said, "There is
increased demand for Urals because margins are good."
Buyers are distinguishing less between the two sizes of
Urals cargoes in the Mediterranean, due to the good demand. As a
result, the 80,000 tonne to 140,000 tonne Urals spread is
narrowing, said traders.
Only one cargo of Urals appears to remain in April, a 1
million barrel cargo loading at the end of the month.
In the Platt's window, BP bid for two 100,000 tonne Russian
Urals cargo up to dated Brent minus $2.85 loading May 1-5 and
3-7 from Primorsk. Shell also bid for a same size Urals cargo
from Primorsk up to dated Brent minus $2.85, traders said, but
neither major secured a cargo.
Japanese trader Itochu returned to the window bidding for an
80,000 tonne Urals cargo up to dated Brent minus $2.20 cif
Mediterranean loading May 9-13 but no deal was concluded.
An overhang of west African sweet crude grades and a closed
arbitrage window to the U.S. weighed on Mediterranean sweets,
particularly Saharan Blend, traders said. But in stark contrast,
differentials for Azeri Light continued to firm due to the
smaller programme.
Spot differentials for Algeria's main export grade Saharan
Blend fell further to around dated Brent plus 30 cents. Sellers
made offers in the dated Brent plus 50 cent range but refiners
held onto to their purses.
"Saharan could sink further, there is too much oil," another
trader said.
More Saharan Blend is expected to hit the market once
Algeria's largest refinery Skikda begins a major turnaround, but
the crude is not yet seen in May.
"It should be coming by second half June," continued the
trader, "unless demand picks up the grade will suffer."
May cargoes of Azeri Light have started trading with at
least one deal done at around dated Brent plus 3.90, several
traders said, and the cargo is staying in the region.
Azerbaijan's production of oil and condensate declined
further in January-March 2012 after being hampered last year by
repair work. Oil and condensate production fell to 11.3 million
tonnes from 12.0 million tonnes in the same period last
year.
The reduction explains the smaller May Azeri Light loading
programme, lower by about 2 million barrels, compared with
April.
Libya's NOC issued its May official selling prices, leaving
its main export grade Es Sider unchanged at dated Brent plus
$1.00. Mellitah, Brega and Sirteca fell slightly by 10-15 cents
a barrel while Bu Attifel was raised by 10 cents a barrel.
The new prices were were not unexpected but disappointing
for refiners who will have trouble re-selling their May cargoes.
"At these prices Libyan will be difficult to sell," said one
trader, "Es Sider is too high. But the rise on Bu Attifel makes
more sense, as its a specialty grade and you can get good
margins."
In tender news, Glencore and Exxon were the winners of
Surgut's latest tender for two Urals cargo loading from Primorsk
May 2-3 and 5-6 and another Urals cargo from Russia's new
terminal Ust Luga loading May 3-5, traders said. The price level
was said to be about dated Brent minus $3.00.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by William Hardy)