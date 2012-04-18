LONDON, April 18 Spot differentials for Russia's main export grade Urals jumped on Wednesday as post-maintenance demand started in earnest, reversing last week's price dive, when Russia put the grade under pressure by adding several cargoes to its April export programme.

Urals differentials in Northwest Europe rose by 75 cents on the day after an active window and stronger tender results.

Seasonal refinery maintenance is coming to an end and refiners are buying up crude in preparation for the restart. Weaker outright prices and good margins are also supproting the demand surge.

"Refineries are coming back," one trader said, "There is increased demand for Urals because margins are good."

Buyers are distinguishing less between the two sizes of Urals cargoes in the Mediterranean, due to the good demand. As a result, the 80,000 tonne to 140,000 tonne Urals spread is narrowing, said traders.

Only one cargo of Urals appears to remain in April, a 1 million barrel cargo loading at the end of the month.

In the Platt's window, BP bid for two 100,000 tonne Russian Urals cargo up to dated Brent minus $2.85 loading May 1-5 and 3-7 from Primorsk. Shell also bid for a same size Urals cargo from Primorsk up to dated Brent minus $2.85, traders said, but neither major secured a cargo.

Japanese trader Itochu returned to the window bidding for an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo up to dated Brent minus $2.20 cif Mediterranean loading May 9-13 but no deal was concluded.

An overhang of west African sweet crude grades and a closed arbitrage window to the U.S. weighed on Mediterranean sweets, particularly Saharan Blend, traders said. But in stark contrast, differentials for Azeri Light continued to firm due to the smaller programme.

Spot differentials for Algeria's main export grade Saharan Blend fell further to around dated Brent plus 30 cents. Sellers made offers in the dated Brent plus 50 cent range but refiners held onto to their purses.

"Saharan could sink further, there is too much oil," another trader said.

More Saharan Blend is expected to hit the market once Algeria's largest refinery Skikda begins a major turnaround, but the crude is not yet seen in May.

"It should be coming by second half June," continued the trader, "unless demand picks up the grade will suffer."

May cargoes of Azeri Light have started trading with at least one deal done at around dated Brent plus 3.90, several traders said, and the cargo is staying in the region.

Azerbaijan's production of oil and condensate declined further in January-March 2012 after being hampered last year by repair work. Oil and condensate production fell to 11.3 million tonnes from 12.0 million tonnes in the same period last year.

The reduction explains the smaller May Azeri Light loading programme, lower by about 2 million barrels, compared with April.

Libya's NOC issued its May official selling prices, leaving its main export grade Es Sider unchanged at dated Brent plus $1.00. Mellitah, Brega and Sirteca fell slightly by 10-15 cents a barrel while Bu Attifel was raised by 10 cents a barrel.

The new prices were were not unexpected but disappointing for refiners who will have trouble re-selling their May cargoes.

"At these prices Libyan will be difficult to sell," said one trader, "Es Sider is too high. But the rise on Bu Attifel makes more sense, as its a specialty grade and you can get good margins."

In tender news, Glencore and Exxon were the winners of Surgut's latest tender for two Urals cargo loading from Primorsk May 2-3 and 5-6 and another Urals cargo from Russia's new terminal Ust Luga loading May 3-5, traders said. The price level was said to be about dated Brent minus $3.00. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by William Hardy)