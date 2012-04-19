LONDON, April 19 North African light sweet crude
grades came under further pressure on Thursday in contrast to
Caspian sweets, which are firming on the back on reduced May
exports from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, Russian Urals spot differentials were stable
after traders steered clear of the window following Wednesday's
"shell shocking" price jump. The Platt's window was void of bids
and offers for Mediterranean grades.
"Yesterday was carnage, today everyone is having a
breather," one trader said.
A partial Urals loading programme, up to 10 days into May
from Primorsk, is expected to emerge on Friday or latest by
Monday, a trader said.
In sweet crude grades, spot differentials on Kazakh CPC
Blend have firmed with deals done at around dated Brent plus $1
cif Mediterranean, traders said, owing to a smaller May loading
programme. Cargoes loading up to mid-May are already mostly
bought, traders said.
Fewer spot Kazakh Tengiz cargoes, allocated only to the last
10 days of May, had added further pressure to differentials, a
trader added.
State-owned KazMunaiGas may cut its crude oil production
forecast for the year after first-quarter output fell below
target due to adverse weather conditions at oilfields in western
Kazakhstan. Output down was 5 percent compared with same period
last year.
Premiums of North African grades are edging ever lower.
Tunisian state-owned oil company Etap awarded its May loading
Algerian Zarzaitine cargo at a very low premium to dated Brent,
one trader said, even below dated Brent plus 40 cents. The grade
usually commands a premium over its cousin, Algerian Saharan
Blend, but it seems demand for both has plummeted.
There are also fewer equity cargoes of Saharan Blend in May.
At least one major and a Spanish refiner do not have cargoes.
Meanwhile, Azeri Light remains the shining star of light
sweets, maintaining its near $4 a barrel premium over the
European benchmark.
"Azeri is a cadillac grade. It fits everyone's slate, it
fits all systems," another trader said, "Es Sider is more
variable and the May OSP is mind-blowing."
Libyan Es Sider, the country's main export grade, has
elicited little interest and is proving difficult to resell
owing to the high official selling price at dated Brent plus $1.
Offers have fallen far below this level, even down to dated
Brent plus 50 cents.
In tender news, Rosneft's sell tender for 700,000 tonnes of
May and June loading Urals from Russia's new terminal Ust Luga
is due to close on Friday, traders said. Urals exports from the
new Baltic Sea port are to reach 2 million tonnes in May,
according to the head of Ust-Luga operating
company.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)