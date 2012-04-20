LONDON, April 20 Spot differentials for Algerian
Saharan Blend fell below dated Brent for the first time in
nearly two years on Friday while Russian Urals strengthened in
the Mediterranean and Northwest Europe, spurred by strong demand
and contango structure in outright prices.
In the Platt's window, Japanese trader Itochu reappeared
bidding for an 80,000 tonnes Urals cargo loading May 11-15 up to
dated Brent minus $2.05 cif Mediterranean.
Differentials for Urals loading from Baltic ports continued
to climb by another 30 cents, several traders said.
Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday
Urals shipments from Ust-Luga will be 16 cargoes in May, or 1.6
million tonnes. The volume is smaller than the port's assessment
of May exports, which were set higher at 2 million tonnes.
Rising Urals prices has made alternative Iraqi Kirkuk more
attractive but lifters are reluctant to re-sell their May
cargoes owing to a shorter programme. The market level was said
to be at least at a 50-cent premium to the May OSP of dated
Brent minus $3.50.
"In fact no one wishes to dispose of their cargoes during a
month, May, in which export volume has dropped," one trader
said, "Thus the mood is bullish, always hand to hand to his main
alternative, Urals. In other words decent premium above OSP
levels."
No Basrah Light offers were heard in the Mediterranean but
demand is out there, said the same trader. The second Single
Point Mooring (SPM) floating platform at the Basrah Oil Terminal
started up and it received its first tanker on Friday.
This is the second of four SPMs to start operations in 2012,
adding l 1.8 million bpd of export capacity to meet its rising
production. Iraq sees output from its southern oilfields
reaching 2.75 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the
year, up from 2.15 million bpd.
In sweet grades, spot differentials for Algeria's light
sweet Saharan blend fell to a slight discount to dated Brent for
the first time since June 2010, or nearly two years.
A 1 million barrel cargo loading second half May changed
hands at a marginal discount, confirmed the seller. The drop is
part of a wider price weakening trend in a market flooded with
crude, and in particular sweets in the Atlantic
Basin.
Differentials for Kazakh CPC Blend held steady at around a
$1.00 discount to dated Brent, traders said. Chinese Unipec was
still looking for a buyer for its May 2-3 CPC cargo and second
half May trading has yet to get under way.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)