LONDON, April 20 Spot differentials for Algerian Saharan Blend fell below dated Brent for the first time in nearly two years on Friday while Russian Urals strengthened in the Mediterranean and Northwest Europe, spurred by strong demand and contango structure in outright prices.

In the Platt's window, Japanese trader Itochu reappeared bidding for an 80,000 tonnes Urals cargo loading May 11-15 up to dated Brent minus $2.05 cif Mediterranean.

Differentials for Urals loading from Baltic ports continued to climb by another 30 cents, several traders said.

Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday Urals shipments from Ust-Luga will be 16 cargoes in May, or 1.6 million tonnes. The volume is smaller than the port's assessment of May exports, which were set higher at 2 million tonnes.

Rising Urals prices has made alternative Iraqi Kirkuk more attractive but lifters are reluctant to re-sell their May cargoes owing to a shorter programme. The market level was said to be at least at a 50-cent premium to the May OSP of dated Brent minus $3.50.

"In fact no one wishes to dispose of their cargoes during a month, May, in which export volume has dropped," one trader said, "Thus the mood is bullish, always hand to hand to his main alternative, Urals. In other words decent premium above OSP levels."

No Basrah Light offers were heard in the Mediterranean but demand is out there, said the same trader. The second Single Point Mooring (SPM) floating platform at the Basrah Oil Terminal started up and it received its first tanker on Friday.

This is the second of four SPMs to start operations in 2012, adding l 1.8 million bpd of export capacity to meet its rising production. Iraq sees output from its southern oilfields reaching 2.75 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year, up from 2.15 million bpd.

In sweet grades, spot differentials for Algeria's light sweet Saharan blend fell to a slight discount to dated Brent for the first time since June 2010, or nearly two years.

A 1 million barrel cargo loading second half May changed hands at a marginal discount, confirmed the seller. The drop is part of a wider price weakening trend in a market flooded with crude, and in particular sweets in the Atlantic Basin.

Differentials for Kazakh CPC Blend held steady at around a $1.00 discount to dated Brent, traders said. Chinese Unipec was still looking for a buyer for its May 2-3 CPC cargo and second half May trading has yet to get under way. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)