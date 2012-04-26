LONDON, April 26 Russian Urals crude
strengthened to its highest levels since the middle of March,
despite ample supplies, as traders cited renewed interest from
refiners coming out of a maintenance season amid good refining
margins.
In the Platts window, BP bid for a cargo of Urals in the
Baltic at dated Brent minus $2.20 a barrel, some 40 cents
stronger than on Wednesday. In the Mediterranean, Gunvor offered
an 80,000 tonne cargo at dated minus 90 cents, but traders said
it was too strong and pegged the market at around dated minus
$1.50.
"The market is long but dated Brent has weakened, so Urals
is strengthening a bit," one trader said.
In tender news, Surgut was heard to have awarded two cargoes
of Urals in the Baltic to Glencore and one to Talmay.
Glencore has thus confirmed its position as a major new
player in the Urals Baltic market after winning Rosneft's tender
to lift 700,000 tonnes of Urals in May-June.
Prices could not be confirmed, but traders pegged them at
around dated Brent minus $1.90 per barrel.
Surgut also issued a sell tender for two more cargoes of
Urals from the Baltic loading at the end of May.
Exports of Russian Urals are expected to rise in May versus
April.
Azeri Light was discussed slightly stronger at around dated
Brent plus $4 a barrel after at least two cargoes were deferred
from the May loading programme until June.
One trader said Exxon had bought 3 cargoes of Libyan Es
Sider crude at around the official selling price minus 50 cents.
"The sweet market is quite long of everything, not only
Libyan," he said.
(Reporting by Emma Farge, Gleb Gorodyankin and Dmitry
Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Baird)