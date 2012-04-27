LONDON, April 27 Spot differentials on Russian
Urals continued to strengthen on Friday on post-maintenance
demand and on the results of several large May tenders, while
sweet grades remained subdued with the exception of Azeri Light
holding onto its high premium.
The Urals market was tender-focused with no bids or offers
for the Russian grade in the window. Only Kazakh CPC Blend was
shown in the Platts window.
Rosneft awarded its 700,000 tonnes tender for May loading
Urals from Primorsk. Total and BP each won one cargo and Shell
won at least one and possibly more, according to traders.
Prices on the Rosneft tender were at least dated Brent minus
$1.90 and up to dated Brent minus $1.60-1.65.
Russian trader Talmay won the May 25-26 Surgut cargo from
Primorsk, which several traders said was sold on to Unipec. The
winner of the second cargo could not be confirmed but prices
were also around dated Brent minus $1.60-1.65.
Glencore was the likely winner of the TNK-BP cargo of
100,000 tonnes from Ust Luga loading in the last 10 days of May,
sources said.
Mediterranean Urals prices were also firming towards dated
Brent minus $1.20 for 80,000 tonne cargoes, a trader said.
Spot cargoes of alternative sour grades were in short
supply, traders said. Exports of Iraqi Basrah Light for first
half May are expected to be 1.77 million barrels, data showed in
a preliminary programme, larger than usual, but there were no
offers in the Mediterranean spot market.
"Lifters of Kirkuk and Basrah Light are keeping the barrels
for themselves due to the lack of Iranian and also they are
taking advantage of the May OSP," a third trader said.
In the window, LUKOIL bid for an 85,000 tonnes Kazakh CPC
Blend cargo loading May 15-22 at dated Brent minus 45 cents, but
no sellers came forward.
But the grade was said to be trading at lower levels, around
dated Brent minus 90 cents, and this bid was not representative
of the market as the cargoes during that time period are already
spoken for, several traders said.
Discussions on Kazakh Tengiz were hovering around dated
Brent minus 80 to 90 cents, one said.
Among Libyan crudes, differentials for Esharara and Mellitah
are the only ones holding near their May OSP prices.
"Mellitah and Esharara are quite cheap comparatively
speaking with Es Sider, considering they are much better quality
grades," one refiner said.
Recent Es Sider trades were done at dated Brent plus 50
cents, half the OSP price. Other grades are trading at similar
discounts to the OSP, a trader said.
Premiums for Azeri Light were holding around dated Brent
plus $4.00, according to traders, as refining margins for the
grade are still attractive.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb
Gorodyankin)