LONDON, June 25 Kazakhstan CPC Blend crude
strengthened steeply on Monday from its all-time lows reached in
the past weeks with traders saying the rally was most likely an
isolated case amidst general weakness in light, sweet crude oil
grades.
In the Platts window, Litasco bid for a cargo of CPC Blend
for July 18-19 at dated Brent minus $2.80 per barrel, more than
$1 stronger than previous price indications, traders said.
OMV also bid for CPC at dated minus $3.15 in the same dates
when the only cargo available belongs to Eni.
"I think CPC has certainly reached its ceiling and would not
go higher," said one trader with CPC who added that Monday's
rally might have been triggered by prompt one-off requirements
by Litasco and OMV for the grade for their refineries.
There was no public activity in the Russian Urals crude
market.
In tender news, Shell was heard winning two Urals cargoes
from Surgut at around dated Brent minus $1.60-$1.40, slightly
stronger than the previous price indications.
Eni was heard winning a SuezMax Urals cargo from Surgut in
Novorossiisk by offering prices stronger that indications last
week but that could not be confirmed.
Traders were still awaiting a final July Russian loading
programme.
"I don't think the programme will be very long. Russian runs
are rising, so there must be some gaps in the export programme
from the second part of the month," one trader with a European
oil firm said.
Eni was heard having sold a cargo of Saharan Blend to Asia
at dated Brent minus $3 or weaker.
Exports of Iraqi Kirkuk crude from the Turkish port of
Ceyhan are expected to fall to about 399,000 barrels per day in
July, a loading programme showed on Monday, from 417,000 bpd in
June.
Turkey's Tupras will be the largest buyer of Iraqi Kirkuk
crude next month, according to the programme, with plans to lift
1.8 million barrels of the grade.
Other lifters include Spanish oil major Repsol,
Italy's Eni and several other smaller Mediterranean
refiners. The first cargo is scheduled for July 8.
Exports of CPC blend are expected to rise to 2.4 million
tonnes in July, an increase of 1.8 percent from the June loading
schedule, a copy of the July programme showed.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Jessica Donati and Gleb
Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)