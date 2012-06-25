LONDON, June 25 Kazakhstan CPC Blend crude strengthened steeply on Monday from its all-time lows reached in the past weeks with traders saying the rally was most likely an isolated case amidst general weakness in light, sweet crude oil grades.

In the Platts window, Litasco bid for a cargo of CPC Blend for July 18-19 at dated Brent minus $2.80 per barrel, more than $1 stronger than previous price indications, traders said.

OMV also bid for CPC at dated minus $3.15 in the same dates when the only cargo available belongs to Eni.

"I think CPC has certainly reached its ceiling and would not go higher," said one trader with CPC who added that Monday's rally might have been triggered by prompt one-off requirements by Litasco and OMV for the grade for their refineries.

There was no public activity in the Russian Urals crude market.

In tender news, Shell was heard winning two Urals cargoes from Surgut at around dated Brent minus $1.60-$1.40, slightly stronger than the previous price indications.

Eni was heard winning a SuezMax Urals cargo from Surgut in Novorossiisk by offering prices stronger that indications last week but that could not be confirmed.

Traders were still awaiting a final July Russian loading programme.

"I don't think the programme will be very long. Russian runs are rising, so there must be some gaps in the export programme from the second part of the month," one trader with a European oil firm said.

Eni was heard having sold a cargo of Saharan Blend to Asia at dated Brent minus $3 or weaker.

Exports of Iraqi Kirkuk crude from the Turkish port of Ceyhan are expected to fall to about 399,000 barrels per day in July, a loading programme showed on Monday, from 417,000 bpd in June.

Turkey's Tupras will be the largest buyer of Iraqi Kirkuk crude next month, according to the programme, with plans to lift 1.8 million barrels of the grade.

Other lifters include Spanish oil major Repsol, Italy's Eni and several other smaller Mediterranean refiners. The first cargo is scheduled for July 8.

Exports of CPC blend are expected to rise to 2.4 million tonnes in July, an increase of 1.8 percent from the June loading schedule, a copy of the July programme showed. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Jessica Donati and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)