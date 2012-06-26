LONDON, June 26 Trade in Russian Urals crude
froze on Tuesday as traders debated the impact of a fresh July
loading programme released by the world's largest oil producer.
Russia's July Urals crude oil export plan showed a scheduled
cut in liftings from Baltic ports but traders said actual
loadings could rise due to lower than expected deliveries in
June.
The increase was broadly in line with expectations among
traders that the July volumes should be higher than in June,
when companies refrained from exporting large amounts due to
very high export duties.
"Overall the programme looks heavy," said a trader with a
major oil company.
Traders also said big tender later this week should
determine the next moves for the Urals market.
Surgut has tendered to sell two Urals cargoes from Primorsk
for July 9-10 and July 11-12 delivery and Rosneft is also
selling four cargoes from Baltic ports.
Algeria's state oil firm Sonatrach has cut the July official
selling price (OSP) for its main export grade Saharan Blend to
dated Brent minus $2.95 a barrel from minus 50 cents in June,
the company said on Thursday.
The record drop reflects falling spot differentials for the
grade over the past month in a market oversupplied with sweet
grades.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing
by James Jukwey)