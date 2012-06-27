LONDON, June 27 Russian Urals crude strengthened steeply on Wednesday as traders cited a rally in refining margins as reviving interest in the grade of the world's top oil producer.

"The margins are so good so it is difficult for refiners to resist buying," a trader with a major said.

In the Platts window, BP sold to Total a cargo of Urals in the Baltic at dated Brent minus 75 cents, some 75 cents stronger than previous price indications, trader said. It was the strongest level for the grade since February.

Urals prices in the Mediterranean were also pegged to dated minus 70 cents for small tankers and minus $1 for larger ones.

Surgut was heard having awarded two cargoes from Primorsk to BP at dated minus 80 cents. TNK-BP tendered to sell a mid-July cargo from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga and the results of Rosneft's tender for 4 cargoes were still awaited.

Russian July loading programmes have earlier this week shown smaller loadings from the Black Sea but higher deliveries via Baltic ports.

Traders also noted that Russian crude deliveries via the inland Druzhba pipeline to central Europe will decrease in July-September towards Poland and the Czech Republic, prompting them to buy more oil from the sea.

Refining margins for Urals stood at over $7 per barrel.

Greek Hellenic Petroleum tendered to buy Urals or Iraqi Kirkuk for July delivery.

The light grades continued to decline in oversupplied market with Socar offering a prompt cargo of Azeri Light at dated Brent plus $2.05, some 25 cents weaker than previous price indications. It was its lowest level since early 2012.

Libyan Es Sharara has been floating at sea for about a week, being unable to find a buyer, traders said. They said the cargo holder was Itochu and it was offering a discount to OSP. That could not be confirmed with Itochu. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)