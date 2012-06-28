LONDON, June 28 Russian Urals crude extended its
rally on Thursday amid strong refining margins and traders
debated whether the strength in the grade of the world's largest
oil producer would prop up other grades.
"Refining margins are very good. They have been very good
for the past two weeks but apart from Urals and maybe CPC no
other grade has quite frankly benefited from it," said a trader
with a large trader in the Mediterranean.
In the Platts window, Petraco bid for a Urals cargo in the
Baltic for July 8-12 delivery at dated Brent minus 55 cents,
some 25 cents stronger than previous price indication. It was
the highest level since late February.
In the Mediterranean, Eni and Petraco bid for a large and
small cargoes at dated Brent minus $1.40 and dated Brent minus
$1.10 per barrel respectively but traders said the levels were
too weak to generate selling interest.
In tender news, BP was heard winning all four Urals cargoes
from Primorsk from Rosneft for July 10-14 delivery in addition
to two cargoes it had won earlier this week at a Surgut tender.
Activity in other grades was thin, traders said adding that
the market was still perceived as oversupplied.
"There is a lot of talk about several cargoes with Libyan
crude still handing around unsold and very prompt West African
barrels heading for Europe," one trader said.
Urals has rallied mainly on the back of strong refining
margins, which stood at below $7 per barrel on Thursday.
To read an analysis on refining margins see
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb
Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)