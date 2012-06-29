LONDON, June 29 Russian Urals crude stood flat
on Friday, after a rally took it to a four-month high earlier in
the week, and traders said the grade from the world's largest
oil producer may find further support next week due to July
cargo cancellations.
TNK-BP was understood to have cancelled exports of two
cargoes from Primorsk in the middle of July and one SuezMax
cargo from the Mediterranean, as it was said to have chosen to
ship them to the domestic market instead.
There was activity in the Platts window in Urals or other
sour or sweet grades in the Mediterranean or Baltic on Friday.
Oil firm Surgut tendered to sell three Urals cargoes from
Primorsk for delivery in the last 10 days of July with results
due on Monday.
"Apart from the those cargoes, the Baltic seems to have
cleared out and there seems to be no volumes in July in the Med
too. Volumes to Poland and Germany along the Druzhba pipeline
also seem scarce, so we are looking a bit tight," a trader with
a major said.
Urals rallied this week due to strong refining margins but
those are set to decline after a rally in Brent futures
on Friday.
Libya's largest refinery at Ras Lanuf will not restart in
early July as planned, but a petrochemical unit, which does not
run on crude oil, will resume operations, a senior National Oil
Corporation (NOC) official told Reuters on Friday.
Ras Lanuf, which can process 220,000 barrels of oil per
day(bpd), accounts for well over half of Libya's oil refining
capacity and is an important source of refined oil products in
the Mediterranean region.
There had been talk among the refinery's customers in Europe
that the plant would resume operating in the first week of July.
The delay in restart may aggravate the glut of sweet grades in
the region.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb
Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)