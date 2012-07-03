LONDON, July 3 Russian Urals crude held firm on
Tuesday as renewed concern about the loss of Iranian oil revived
worry about supply, triggering a rally in Brent that pushed the
North Sea benchmark back up to $100 a barrel.
Demand has been steady, with Turkey's state refiner Tupras
buying a cargo of either Urals or Siberian Light (the details of
the tender results did not emerge) for delivery in the first 20
days of July. Tupras also bought a cargo of CPC Blend for
delivery in the latter half of July via a separate tender.
In addition, PKN Orlen in Poland has bought 60,000 tonnes of
Ural crude for July delivery from OMV via a recent tender.
There was no activity in the Platts window, traders said,
adding that Urals prices in the Mediterranean had risen to minus
60 cents to dated Brent for 80,000 tonne tankers.
In the Baltic port of Primorsk, traders said Urals cargoes
were at around dated Brent flat, at the lower end of Monday's
range.
On Monday, traders reported deals done at flat to 15 cents
to dated Brent.
The rally in Urals continued to support light grades,
including North African crudes, which traders said was moving to
northwest Europe in large volumes than normal.
One trader said at least three major oil firms had been
active in shipping crude along this route.
The rise in activity helped drive differentials higher, with
traders reporting Saharan Blend had risen to around $3 to dated
Brent. One trader added that differentials could have risen even
slightly above that on Tuesday and that cargoes for July had
sold out.
Traders continued to await Libyan official selling prices
due out this week, saying it was unlikely the OSPs would be cut
in line with the market.
Libya's main export grade Es Sider has been consistently
trading far below its OSP for months.
"They should be set much lower, but we will see. The NOC
(National Oil Corporation) never makes leaps in its assessments.
It would be the first time," said a trader, adding the cut in
OSPs should exceed $1.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; additional reporting by Julia
Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson)