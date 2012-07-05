LONDON, July 5 Russian Urals crude extended its rally on Thursday while traders debated whether scarce remaining July volumes would support the grade or the rise will stumble because of declining refining margins.

"It is still not clear if two cargoes from small producers will load from Novorossiisk and generally there are no volumes in the south. In the north, some volumes are still available from big traders but not a lot," said a trader with a major.

"I would say Urals still remains attractive and the buying frenzy might not be over," he added.

Another trader said some market participants suspected supplies from the Baltic could be shorter than expected if Kazakh producers managed to persuade Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft to allow them to cut exports from Ust Luga, which is offering poor economics at the moment.

But a trader with a Russian house pointed out to a steep decline in refining margins, which showed Urals cracks at $1.50 per barrel as opposed to $7 per barrel a week ago.

"I think we will run out of steam pretty soon," he said.

In the Platts window, Eni bid for a 80,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean loading July 23-24 at dated Brent plus 20 cents, some 10 cents stronger than prices on Wednesday and the highest since mid-February.

TNK-BP was heard having finally sold a very prompt Siberian Light cargo but buyers and prices could not be confirmed.

Strikes in Norway have caused loading delays and have helped send Forties to a premium over Brent

The rising value of Russia's Urals crude, which can compete with the North Sea grade, has also supported Forties, traders say. Gunvor, a big seller of Urals, made a rare bid for Forties in the window on Thursday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)