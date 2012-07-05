LONDON, July 5 Russian Urals crude extended its
rally on Thursday while traders debated whether scarce remaining
July volumes would support the grade or the rise will stumble
because of declining refining margins.
"It is still not clear if two cargoes from small producers
will load from Novorossiisk and generally there are no volumes
in the south. In the north, some volumes are still available
from big traders but not a lot," said a trader with a major.
"I would say Urals still remains attractive and the buying
frenzy might not be over," he added.
Another trader said some market participants suspected
supplies from the Baltic could be shorter than expected if
Kazakh producers managed to persuade Russia's pipeline monopoly
Transneft to allow them to cut exports from Ust Luga, which is
offering poor economics at the moment.
But a trader with a Russian house pointed out to a steep
decline in refining margins, which showed Urals cracks at $1.50
per barrel as opposed to $7 per barrel a week ago.
"I think we will run out of steam pretty soon," he said.
In the Platts window, Eni bid for a 80,000-tonne cargo in
the Mediterranean loading July 23-24 at dated Brent plus 20
cents, some 10 cents stronger than prices on Wednesday and the
highest since mid-February.
TNK-BP was heard having finally sold a very prompt Siberian
Light cargo but buyers and prices could not be confirmed.
Strikes in Norway have caused loading delays and have helped
send Forties to a premium over Brent
The rising value of Russia's Urals crude, which can compete
with the North Sea grade, has also supported Forties, traders
say. Gunvor, a big seller of Urals, made a rare bid for Forties
in the window on Thursday.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)