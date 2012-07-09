(Corrects JULY 6 story to show Urals cargoes were offered, not bid)

LONDON, July 6 Light, sweet oil grades strengthened on Friday as protests ahead of elections in Libya due to take place on Saturday forced about half of the country's oil export capacity to shut, causing delays to at least one shipment.

At least three major oil export terminals that were reported to have shut -- Es-Sider, Ras Lanuf and Brega -- which have a combined export capacity of around 690,000 bpd.

One vessel was reportedly held up at Ras Lanuf, and at least two other vessels due at eastern ports over the weekend could be forced to drop anchor until the oil terminals are reopened, local agents said.

Signs of a recovery in sweet grade spot differentials were reported also in the market for Azeri Light, which a trader said was at around plus $2.50 a barrel to dated Brent, about a two week high.

That said, other traders said it was too early for the supply disruptions to have any significant impact on the market for sweet crudes, as the market is seen to be amply supplied.

Saharan Blend in particular, traders said, was unlikely to see an increase in differentials as cargoes had become more difficult to sell, prompting some oil producers in Libya to cut output.

The was no sign of Libya's Official Selling Prices (OSPs) on Friday. Traders have been eagerly waiting for OSPs to be released all week, hoping for a cut in prices they hope will revive the market.

"I don't like the declarations I have read," said a trader, citing an article in which Libya's oil chairman was reported to have said 'we don't want to reduce our prices'.

Elsewhere, a trader said that BP had won a tender for Egyptian state-run oil firm EGPC for about four cargoes of Qarun crude, but this could not be confirmed.

Russian Urals crude fell in northwest Europe as three sellers appeared in the window, with none finding buyers.

BP made the lowest offer at minus 10 cents to dated Brent for loading 27-31 July, while Lukoil offered at plus 25 cents to dated Brent and Gunvor offered at plus $1 to dated Brent.

On Thursday, Eni had been seen bidding in positive territory, at plus 20 cents to dated Brent.

In the Mediterranean, there were no bids or offers reported. The last trade in the window was at plus 10 cents to dated Brent on Wednesday, while on Thursday one bid was reported at plus 20 cents to dated Brent, but no deals were done.

The rising value of Russia's Urals crude this week, which hit the highest level since February on Wednesday, has also supported Forties, traders say, which is also under upward pressure because of strikes that have caused loading delays.

Norway's oil industry and labour unions have agreed to meet on Saturday and make another attempt at reaching a wage deal and ending a strike which has caused a drop in crude and gas output, the labour minister said on Friday.

(Reporting by Jessica Donati, Julia Payne and Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)