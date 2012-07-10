(This is late Monday's report)
LONDON, July 9 Azeri oil exports from Turkey
will fall again below 20 million barrels in August in a move
traders said could support the grade amid fears over supply
disruptions from producers of rival light, sweet grades in
Norway and Libya.
Azeri oil exports via the Turkish port of Ceyhan will fall
to 19.6 million barrels in August, down from 20.75 million
barrels in July, traders said on Monday citing a loading
programme.
"It is a short programme. I was expecting some 24 million
next month," said a trader with a major Azeri trader.
Another said smaller loading ports in Batumi and Supsa in
Georgia could help compensate for the shortage.
"We can easily counterbalance that and have net Azeri
longer," he added.
Three major oil exporting terminals in eastern Libya shut
down by political protests at the end of last week restarted on
Sunday, and production blocked by the move had resumed.
There was little activity in the Platts window, traders
said, with Gunvor offering a late July 80,000-tonne cargo in the
Mediterranean at dated Brent plus 75 cents but finding no
buyers.
"I think people are feeling the Baltic is overdone while the
Med is quiet and stronger," said a trader with a major.
A trader with another major said volumes were still
available in the Baltic while in the Mediterranean there might
be only one Suezmax and two Aframaxes left to be picked up from
the July programme.
August early loading dates were not expected before the end
of this week.
Floods that hit Russia's Black Sea coast have wrought chaos
on major road and rail links but pipeline
monopoly Transneft said late on Monday rail deliveries of fuel
oil towards Novorossiisk have resumed.
Novorossiisk also had one of two loading berths shut for the
past two days but it was expected to resume shortly with delays
amounting to one-two days.
Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) on Monday
raised its August official selling prices (OSP) for its two
export grades Basrah Light and Kirkuk to the United States, Asia
and Europe.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati, Julia Payne and Ikuko Kurahone;
editing by James Jukwey)