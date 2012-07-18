(Clarifies four CPC Blend cargoes were expected to sell, not
were sold, in the spot market, not a tender.)
LONDON, July 17 Spot differentials for Russian
Urals slipped in the Mediterranean on Tuesday as traders said
supply tightness had eased and the outlook for August appeared
more comfortable.
Gunvor appeared in the Platts window with an 80,000 tonne
Urals cargo for loading in the Mediterranean over the first five
days of August, but despite offering down from 90 cents to 55
cents to dated Brent, no bidders emerged.
"In July, the Mediterranean was short. August could well be
more balanced," said a trader.
August supplies from Russia were widely expected to be
higher than in the previous month, with several traders
predicting a further decline in premiums for Urals crude in both
the north and south.
"Today it seems to me there's been a general lowering of
expectations for Russia crude oil prices," said another trader,
adding that falling refining margins may also have contributed
to the view premiums will retreat.
Brent futures have been supported in recent sessions by
hopes of economic stimulus in the U.S. and in China. The gains
have outpaced any gains in product prices, causing margins to
decline.
Kazakhstan's main export grade, naphtha-rich CPC Blend made
a recovery, as differentials to dated Brent rose in tandem with
an apparent improvement in demand for naphtha.
Maintenance at the Tengiz field expected to reduce the
number of CPC Blend cargoes available for export next month was
also given as a reason for the recovery in prices.
TENDERS
* Tengizchevroil (TCO) was expected to sell at least four
cargoes of Kazakhstan's main export grade CPC Blend in the spot
market, traders said. Details of pricing could not be confirmed,
but several traders said the first cargo for loading on August
4-5 had sold above a discount of 40 cents to dated Brent.
* A Turkish tender by state-owned oil firm TPAO to sell a
600,000 barrel cargo of Azeri crude for loading in the second
half of August was awarded to Unipec at around plus $3 to dated
Brent, traders said.
* Surgutneftegaz announced a spot tender to sell
two Urals cargoes, one from Primorsk and one from Ust-Luga, in
August. The tender was expected to close on Wednesday.
