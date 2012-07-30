LONDON, July 30 Russian Urals crude weakened slightly in the Baltic and remained quiet in the Mediterranean with traders predicting a possible spike in values amid Iraqi export problems.

In the Platts window, Total bought an Aug 20-24 Urals cargo in the Baltic from BP at dated Brent minus 20 cents, some 25 cents weaker than at the end of last week, traders said.

"The last 10 days of August are quite heavy. Plus you have a fire at Preem," a trader with a major said.

Sweden's biggest oil company Preem said on Monday it had brought under control a small fire at its Brofjorden refinery in the southwest of Sweden but had to partly shut the plant down .

Outside the Platts window, the picture was more bullish with most traders talking about premiums to dated Brent paid at tenders by Russian producers.

Rosneft, which was tendering four Urals cargoes from Primorsk loading Aug. 17-24, was heard having awarded 2 cargoes to Shell and 2 to Vitol with most of those being sold at a premium to dated Brent.

One trader said premiums have been as high as plus 40 cents to dated but that could not be confirmed.

Surgut was also tendering three cargoes from Primorsk for Aug 22-27 delivery and was said to have awarded one cargo to trader Talmay. Prices have been pegged by various traders at between a small premium to a small discount to dated Brent.

On Monday, TNK-BP launched a spot tender offering a cargo from Ust-Luga in the Baltic for Aug 29-30 loading and a 140,000-tonne cargo from Novorossiisk on the Black Sea for Aug 22-23 loading. The tender closes on Tuesday.

The Black Sea cargo may trade strong as the market was still perceived short of supplies.

"There are no alternative grades to Urals in the Med. I think the price could go very strong in the south," one trader said.

Sabotage and pipeline maintenances have severely cut and delayed exports of Iraqi oil to Europe's Mediterranean markets, leaving traders to scramble for alternative grades at a time when refiners have already lost Iranian barrels because of sanctions.

Supporting Urals were refining margins hovered near $4 per barrel for Urals.

In light grades, Azeri Light was still assessed at around dated Brent plus $3.80-$4.00 a barrel. Traders are awaiting September loading programmes due early next week.

They estimate that some 3 million barrels of Azeri have travelled outside Europe from the August loading programme of 19.6 million. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Julia Payne, additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)