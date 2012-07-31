LONDON, July 31 Russian Urals crude resumed its rally on Tuesday, after a short pause earlier in the week, as traders cited solid demand from refiners and problems with finding alternative sour grades.

In the Platts window, Rosneft bid for a Urals cargo in the Baltic for Aug. 14-18 at dated Brent plus 15 cents, some 40 cents stronger than on Monday, but could find no sellers, traders said.

"In the Baltic you won't hear any offers lower than (dated Brent) plus 35 cents. In the south (Mediterranean), it is probably even worse as most Urals cargoes have been sold out," one trader with a major company said.

Supporting Urals in the Mediterranean were continuing delays and disruptions in exports of Iraq's Kirkuk crude, which is a rare alternative to the Russian grade as Iranian barrels have been excluded from European markets since July due to sanctions.

A preliminary export schedule for Kirkuk for August showed volumes are set to plunge to a new low after a dispute between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government led to severe loading delays.

Kirkuk exports, shipped via pipeline from Northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, are expected to be 197,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, with the first cargo pushed back to Aug. 13.

The volume is the lowest in several years, one trader said. The cargo lots are also smaller than usual at 550,000 barrels rather than 600,000 barrels.

"They have huge delays, so many cargoes were cancelled," one trader said.

Kirkuk accounts for a fraction of Iraq's overall exports of around 2.4 million bpd. Loadings of the grade are typically prone to disruptions from security and infrastructure problems, but the dispute has pushed the delays to an extreme.

Exports of Iraqi Basrah Light for the first half of August are expected to be around 2.18 mln bpd, a preliminary loading schedule showed. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Julia Payne, additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)