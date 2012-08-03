LONDON, Aug 3 Azeri Light oil weakened further
on Friday in a market oversupplied with sweet grades from rival
producers including Libya and Algeria, traders said.
Trader Socar continued to offer a cargo of Azeri Light for
Aug 17-21 delivery at dated Brent plus $2.95 a barrel but could
not find buyers, traders said. That was 30 cents lower than on
Thursday and represented the weakest level since early July.
Algerian crude oil exports jumped by almost a third in July
as maintenance at the country's largest refinery freed up
additional volumes, trading and shipping sources said.
The increased supply could put pressure on sweet grade
prices as the region now tends to be oversupplied with higher
quality oil due to shifting trade patterns stemming from the
United States shale oil boom.
"I think we will see some revival of interest next week," a
trader active in Azeri Light said. "At the moment the market is
just too quiet."
Azeri Light programmes for September are expected to be
released next week.
Russian Urals crude was quiet on Friday after a week of
strength which is expected to be extended into next week due to
a shortage of Iraqi Kirkuk crude and a complete absence of
Iranian barrels due to international sanctions.
Also supporting Urals in the Baltic was lower supplies along
the Druzhba pipeline with traders estimating some five cargoes
sailed to the Polish port of Gdansk in July to compensate for
lower pipeline deliveries.
Some two-three cargoes were shipped by trader Soyuz
Petroleum and Lotos took also one cargo to Gdansk. At least
three more cargoes are expected to sail along the same route in
August with the main players being Soyuz and Petraco.
Urals has remained at a premium to dated Brent for several
weeks amid a lack of alternative supplies, which prompted some
traders to start looking at bringing the barrels from further
afield.
"People will begin bringing alternative grades from far away
from places like Nigeria and South America," one trader said.
