LONDON Aug 9 Spot differentials on Azeri Light firmed slightly on Thursday despite a weak window performance while Kazakh CPC Blend remained depressed as some August cargoes linger and a preliminary programme showed plentiful supplies for September.

In the Platts window, Socar offered an 80,000 tonne cargo of Azeri Light at dated Brent plus $2.75 cif Augusta loading August 20-24 but no buyers appeared.

However, differentials on the grade have actually stabilised at a higher level. An end August cargo traded at around dated Brent plus $3.00, several traders said.

No Urals were offered or bid in the window.

Exports of Kazakh CPC Blend are expected to return to its usual level in September at 2.541 million tonnes, according to a preliminary loading schedule. The volume is higher than August at 2.245 mln tonnes.

Some CPC Blend cargos loading in August were still around, traders said, with the level at around dated Brent minus 50 cents.

Urals prices are likely to be in a tug of war for a while as a mixed bag of bullish and bearish signals come into play.

Falling Russian refinery runs and the restart of Iraqi Kirkuk flows to Ceyhan could cap premiums.

"We expect Russian domestic runs to fall by 2.3 million tonnes in September and if the Kirkuk Ceyhan pipeline starts working again, then Urals will definitely ease," said one trader.

Delays on Kirkuk loadings were at nearly 20 days, worsened by a weekend blast, but the Kurdish Regional Government resumed exports this week after several months of not contributing, which will ease the situation.

On the bearish side, although lower runs will free up some volumes for exports, the additional cargoes could go east instead of to Europe to help pipeline monopoly Transneft fill a new link to the Pacific.

A likely rise in exports duties will also discourage export activities.

On paper, Urals strengthened with swaps trading at parity to dated Brent, up 40 cents from earlier in the week. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)