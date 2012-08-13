LONDON, Aug 13 Urals crude stood near the strongest levels in 2012 on Monday following a rally last week caused by a lack in Europe of alternative grades to the sour Russian oil. Activity in the market was thin with no offers or bids in the Platts window, traders said. They added that a few rare deals had been done outside the window at prices a notch stronger than Platts quotes, mainly in the Baltic. "Remaining volumes for August are very scarce and people are keen to see loadings for September but they are unlikely to appear before the end of this week," said a trader with a major. Urals rallied last week to settle at a healthy premium to benchmark dated Brent in both the Baltic and Mediterranean markets on the back of lengthy loading delays of alternative Iraqi Kirkuk and largely absent Iranian crude grades. A rally in the Brent market on the back of lower supplies of Forties crude in September has also helped support Urals. In the Baltic market, Urals was assessed at around plus 50 cents to dated Brent, a level last seen in the first quarter of 2012, and in the Mediterranean it was assessed at plus 80 cents for Aframax cargoes, last seen in the fourth quarter of 2011. On Sunday, Iraq's top energy official said the Kurdistan region has delivered 116,000 barrels per day of crude (bpd) since it restarted pumping oil on Aug. 7. But he added that the amount was below the 175,000 bpd agreed.. Kurdistan has said Baghdad must redeem the debt if it wants Kurdistan to continue pumping in September. Turkish imports of Iranian crude oil have fallen to their lowest level in July since the European Union and the United States decided to widen sanctions against Iran, shipping data showed. Italy's Eni has been unable to import Iranian oil for a second month running, due to bank payment and insurance problems, despite having European Union clearance to receive the oil to recover $1 billion in debts, industry sources said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)