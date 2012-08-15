LONDON, Aug 15 Spot differentials on Russia's main export grade, Urals, weakened in Northwest Europe on Wednesday from six-and-a-half-month highs hit late last week, because August supplies remain plentiful. Mediterranean Urals held firm, however, at an 8-month high around dated Brent plus 80 cents, as August supplies have been sold out. Preliminary September dates have not yet emerged. Largely absent Iranian crude since the start of sanctions on July 1, coupled with still severe delays for loading of Iraqi Kirkuk, a medium sour alternative for Urals and Iranian, have been supporting Urals. Eni is no longer able to take Iranian for the time being despite a waiver from the EU, and Turkish imports dropped even further in July. Both were unable to obtain shipping insurance. Turkey was able to overcome the problem eventually, by using Iranian tankers. "Looking forward, we expect Urals differentials to remain at elevated levels for some time and taper off towards the end of September in line with the return of North Sea production to normal levels and the end of the European peak summer demand for sour Iranian crude," David Wech, at JBC Energy, wrote in a daily oil note. Urals should ease in the Mediterranean, especially with a major maintenance season in Russia, one trader said, which should liberate some cargoes for export. JBC Energy noted however that high Russian refining margins might dissuade refiners from cutting back so soon. "Furthermore, with Russian refining margins comfortably in double-digit dollar-per-barrel territory, Russian vertically-integrated producers are unlikely to be tempted by the current Urals strength to significantly increase Urals exports." In the Platts window, Vitol offered a cargo of Urals loading from the Baltic port Primorsk at dated Brent plus 15 cents loading Aug 29 to Sept 2, but no buyer surfaced. On sweet grade news, Tengizchevroil sold a cargo of Kazakh CPC Blend loading Sept 4-6, several traders said. The deal was done at a steep discount, one trader added. Levels on the grade were weakening beyond a 70 cent discount towards dated Brent minus $1.00. Kazmunaigas was heard offering an end-August CPC Blend cargo at around dated Brent minus $1.00, another trader added. September loading cargoes of Algeria's light sweet Saharan Blend were largely sold out with only one or two cargoes left with state-owned Sonatrach, several traders said. Spot differentials on the grade were said to be around dated Brent minus $1.00, one trader said, while another pegged it at around dated Brent minus 70 cents. Total was the winner of the crude tender by Sagess, France's strategic stocks agency. The major won with 2.1 million barrels of Saharan Blend. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)