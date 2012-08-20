MOSCOW Aug 20 Russian Urals crude weakened steeply in the Mediterranean on Monday, ending a nearly two-month rally sparked by the lack of alternative Iranian and Iraqi barrels, and Azeri fell to its lowest this year.

Urals prices in the Baltic came under pressure last week due to a spike in Brent oil futures, a decline in Europe's refining margins and expectations of higher oil exports from Russian Baltic Sea ports in September.

By contrast, prices for Urals in the Mediterranean had remained strong last week due to a shortage of Iraqi crude and a complete lack of Iranian supplies since July due to sanctions.

On Monday, Urals in the Mediterranean weakened after Gunvor sold a 80,000-tonne early September cargo to Vitol at dated Brent minus 10 cents, traders said.

The deal was some 50 cents below prices on Friday, ending a rally that had lasted since early July, when the grade first traded at a premium to benchmark dated Brent.

Traders said the Mediterranean market was still short of crude compared to the Baltic but an overly big gap between the two markets could easily trigger arbitrage deliveries.

In the Baltic, ChinaOil and Vitol were offering Urals and Total was bidding in the Platts window, but bids were believed to be too weak and offers too strong.

On Friday, the downward pressure came from unsold cargoes in the Baltic, which prompted traders such as Vitol to offer steep discounts on prompt deliveries. Traders said they believed Gazprom Neft still had one late August unsold cargo.

In tender news, Surgut was believed to have sold two cargoes on Monday at a tender to Total and one to Shell at prices slightly stronger than quotes on Friday.

"The discount was a bit more than minus 40 cents," said one trader.

"It was sold at a clear discount (to dated Brent). It was bigger than 10 or 20 or 30 cents," said another trader.

TNK-BP was believed to have sold an early September cargo to Petrochina.

A preliminary export schedule for Urals for September showed last week that deliveries in the first days of the month would be roughly in line with healthy August volumes. The final schedule is awaited this week or next.

Also in the Platts window, Socar offered a cargo of Azeri Light from Ceyhan at dated Brent plus $1.85, its weakest level since January this year, and sold a cargo from Supsa to Total at a slightly better price of plus $1.95.

Iraq's oil exports from its southern ports have risen by 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) so far in August versus last month, according to shipping data tracked by Reuters, putting shipments on course to reach a post-war record. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)