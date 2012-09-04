LONDON, Sept 4 Spot differentials on Russia's medium sour grade Urals eased in the Mediterranean and firmed slightly in the Baltic after arbitrage cargoes moving South balanced out both regions.

No bids or offers surfaced in the Platts window for a third day. Surgut's tender was awarded at around dated Brent minus $1.30/$1.40 for cargoes loading Sept 20-21, 23-24 and 26-27 from Primorsk, several traders said. Vitol won one cargo and Repsol was believed to be the winner of the other two.

The results of the large Rosneft tender have not yet been finalised. Vitol was expected to win the Mediterranean cargoes and Glencore, Vitol and Shell were viewed as the potential winners in the North, traders said.

About six 80,000 tonne Urals cargoes remained in the Mediterranean and one 1 million barrel cargo, said several traders. Gunvor and Glencore were said to have a few of those cargoes.

Levels on 80,000 tonne Urals cargoes in the Mediterranean were around dated Brent minus 40/50 cents, said traders.

Arbitrage cargoes from the North have helped ease the tightness in the Mediterranean that has been dealing with largely absent Iranian crude and uncertain exports of Iraqi Kirkuk.

An 80,000 tonne cargo of Kazakh Kumkol was still available loading end August. The light sweet stream is small with only either one Aframax or two 45,000 tonne cargoes per month.

Kazakh CPC Blend sold slowly, with many traders still offering cargoes including KMG, Vitol, Trafigura, Tengizchevroil and Glencore. The level on the grade was still said to be around dated Brent minus $1.00.

A growing overhang of West African cargoes helped to keep prices down along with the expected increase of Kazakh light sweet Tengiz exports in October.

The restart of Libya's largest 220,000 barrel per day refinery, Ras Lanuf, has not yet reduced supplies of Libyan crude significantly.

"Ras Lanuf has had little impact on the market," said one seller of light sweet crude.

Turkey's imports of Iranian crude oil jumped in August, risking friction with the United States, after hitting a multi-year low in July, as it used Iranian-owned tankers to avoid insurance hurdles, shipping sources said.

Turkish imports of Iranian crude oil surpassed Turkey's 2011 average of 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August. Around 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude oil were discharged at the import terminals Aliaga and Tutunciflik for Turkey's sole refiner Tupras. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)