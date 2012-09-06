(Corrects SEPT 5 story to show in paragraph 3 Lukoil offer price to dated Brent minus 55 cents)

LONDON, Sept 5 Spot differentials on Azeri Light jumped from a 19-month low on Wednesday on the back of strong margins, particularly gasoline, while other light sweet grades also held firm with the exception of Kazakh CPC Blend.

Russian Urals prices remained steady on thin activity with little to nothing seen in the Platts window for several days.

Lukoil offered an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo in the window at dated Brent minus 55 cents loading Sept. 18-22 from Novorossiisk but no buyers surfaced.

Before the window, Lukoil bought an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo from Shell loading Sept. 13-14, several traders said. Price details did not emerge.

On sweets, an end September cargo of Azeri Light changed hands at around dated Brent plus $2.50, several traders said. The trade level was confirmed by the seller but the buyer details were kept private.

One trader said the jump in price was not surprising due to strong gasoil, gasoline and naphtha margins.

Gasoline cracks hit a four-year high on Wednesday, with distillates firming as well. Jet fuel barge differentials also hit a four year high in a trans-Atlantic supply crunch.

Differentials on Saharan Blend have also firmed, as it has a high naphtha yield while Kazakh CPC Blend has lost ground recently due to rising Tengiz exports in October and pressure from alternative West African light sweet grades.

Traders are still awaiting Saharan Blend and Libyan loading dates due out next week.

"Saharan Blend has cleared well, Libyan a bit mixed..." continued the same trader, "CPC is the dog but maybe due for a little correction."

Saudi Aramco cut its October official selling prices (OSP) on Wednesday to Europe and the Mediterranean on all grades while raising all but Arab Heavy for the United States and Asia. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson)