LONDON, Sept 7 Russian Urals crude weakened in the Mediterranean on Friday although traders said the trend should be short-lived as prices from October would be dictated by oil trader Vitol after it won access to a lion's share of export volumes.

Vitol was believed to have won all volumes from the Black Sea at a giant tender of oil producer Rosneft. Those volumes would come in addition to crude that Vitol is buying from Kazakhstan, thus giving it a large trading position.

In the Platts' window, Litasco sold a 80,000-tonne cargo of Urals for Sept. 18-22 delivery from the Black Sea to Petraco at dated Brent minus $1.10 a barrel, some 40 cents weaker than prices earlier this week.

Vitol offered a similar cargo around the same dates at dated Brent minus 85 cents but found no buyers.

"You still have got some sellers including Vitol, Glencore and Gunvor in September. From October it might get tight if Vitol controls such large volumes," a trader with a major oil firm said.

Another trader also said he believed Vitol could be dictating Urals prices in the Mediterranean from October. "I think most cargoes will trade outside the (Platts) window," he said.

There was no activity in the Baltic Urals market on Friday.

"The market is in a bit of an impasse in the north. Sellers insist on (dated Brent) minus $1.35 while buyers believe prices shall drop toward minus $1.55-1.65," one trader said.

In tender news, Russian oil company TNK-BP called its annual sell tender for lifting in the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga and in Russia's main Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.

In the Baltic, TNK-BP is offering one to three cargoes of Urals crude of up to 100,000 tonnes each. From the Black Sea, the company offered zero to three 80,000 cargoes per month and zero to two 140,000 cargoes per month for loading from Novorossiisk.

In other grades, Azeri oil exports from the Turkish port of Ceyhan will fall sharply in October to 17.8 million barrels, from 20.4 million in September, two traders said, citing a loading programme.

It would become the lowest export volume since November last year, when exports were set at 17.35 million. The development will lend support to the grade, which has already rebounded over the past week.

CPC Blend supplies will increase by 3.7 percent in September versus the original plan with total supplies rising to 2.635 million tonnes from 2.541 million, traders said.

In Libya, the National Oil Corporation said it had brought under control a fire on the Amal field in the eastern Sirte Basin. Production from the field, which averages about 35,000 barrels per day, has been halted.

The fire was caused by a natural-gas leak and was extinguished after 45 minutes, NOC said in a statement posted on its website. Four people were injured.