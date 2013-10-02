MOSCOW, Oct 2 Russian Urals crude differentials strengthened on Wednesday as oil firm Surgut sold its last available October cargoes amid a slightly improved mood due to stronger refining margins. Surgut sold two Ust-Luga cargoes loading Oct 26-27 and 28-29 at tenders to trader Talmay at dated Brent minus $1.15-$1.20, some 45 cents stronger than previous price estimates. There was no bids or offers for Urals or any other Baltic or Mediterranean grade in the Platts window, traders said. "The tenders went a bit too strong. I think Urals will yet weaken again a bit as the market is not that tight and margins are still not too great," said a trader with a major. Light grades like Azeri Light remained under pressure due to poor demand after slipping to their lowest since June. "There is no fresh demand despite a recent price drop," said a major player in Azeri, pegging the grade to a wide range of dated Brent plus $2.40-$2.80. A recovery in Lukoil's crude production nudged up oil output in Russia, the world's largest producer, to 10.53 million barrels per day (bpd) in September to match the post-Soviet record high, Energy Ministry data showed. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft will have to refrain from expansion of crude delivery routes to China if state-regulated tariffs are frozen, its head Nikolai Tokarev told reporters on Wednesday. Kazakhstan's giant offshore oilfield Kashagan has not yet restarted output after an accident last week, casting doubt on the date when first oil can be exported, a senior official from the consortium developing it said on Wednesday. Libya's oil exports could return to full capacity in days once strikes in the restive east end, its oil minister said on Wednesday. But demands for more local power from some protesters are tied to the political transition and may take time to resolve, Abdelbari Arusi added. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)