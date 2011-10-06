LONDON Oct 6 Copper extended gains on Thursday, helped by data showing new claims for unemployment benefits climbed less than expected last week, signs that the country's labour market could be slowly picking up.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose to $7,230.25 a tonne, its highest level since Sept. 30 and up 6 percent from Wednesday's close of $6,820. At 1251 GMT, it traded at $7,178 a tonne. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal)