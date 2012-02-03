Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
LONDON Feb 3 Copper prices rose to a session high on Friday, after data showed the U.S. economy added a better-than-expected 243,000 jobs in January.
Benchmark copper rose 0.8 percent to $8,418.50 a tonne by 1332 GMT, up from $8,345 at Thursday's close. It hit a session high at $8,448 a tonne. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; editing by Jason Neely)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)