LONDON, Oct 17 Aluminium prices were pounded in September by growing concerns for global demand prospects and, while the market has steadied above those lows, some analysts expect it to fall back to levels where producers will start to curb output.

"I think metals prices generally will move up in the next week or so, but after that they'll fall again," said Fastmarkets analyst Will Adams, unconvinced that efforts to deal with the euro zone debt crisis will succeed.

Were aluminium prices to fall to $2,000/1,900 a tonne, market watchers would start to talk more seriously about cutbacks, he added.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) three-months aluminium price was last indicated at $2,224 a tonne. Earlier this month the market fell to $2,130 a tonne, its lowest in around a year.

Neil Buxton, research director of Thomson GFMS said the level of any supply response would not have a marked impact unless one of the world's top producers such as Alcoa or Rio Tinto Alcan acted.

Instead he thought it likely that attention would focus more on inventory levels and demand.

"At times of a weaker demand environment people focus more on stock levels and even though LME inventories may be tightly held that influence quickly dissipates," he said.

But Barclays Capital held a more upbeat view on the potential influence of supply factors.

"We...believe aluminium can offer a good defensive position given that further price downside is likely limited by the proximity of prices to production costs," Barclays Capital said in its latest weekly report.

"At current prices, we estimate as much as 25-30 percent of global production is losing money."

Below are some of the more significant recent developments in production, stocks and prices that may continue to influence the direction of the market in the remainder of 2011.

PRODUCTION

Sept 26 - Rio Tinto is considering spinning off part of its Australian aluminium assets as a planned carbon tax would raise costs and lower margins, the Australian Financial Review reported.

Sept 24 - Qatar's joint-venture aluminium smelter Qatalum achieved its full production capacity of 585,000 tonnes in September, the company said in a statement. Qatalum, a 50/50 joint venture between Norsk Hydro with Qatar Petroleum, was launched in 2009 with a design capacity of 585,000 tonnes of primary aluminium but has been hobbled by technical problems.

Sept 23 - Venezuela's state aluminum smelter Venalum is hoping for gradual but sustained improvement in production after being badly hit by a power crisis and low prices, its president said. Production sank to 258,000 tonnes last year, from a capacity of 430,000 tonnes and output of 355,000 tonnes in 2009. But it should rise to 270,000 tonnes this year, he said.

Sept 22 - Bauxite production in Guinea rose 5.2 percent year-on-year during the first half of 2011 to 9.7 million tonnes, the government said in a report. Alumina production rose 31.7 percent to 384,000 tonnes, the country's finance ministry added.

Sept 22 - Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco), the country's top aluminium producer, hopes to develop bauxite mines in Guinea, the world's top of exporter of the raw material. Luo Jianchuan, a senior official at Chinalco and president of Chinalco's listed unit, Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco)

discussed the matter with Guinean President Alpha Conde during his recent visit to Shanghai, a report on Chinalco's website said.

Sept 20 - Daily average primary aluminium output in August rose to 70,500 tonnes compared with a revised 70,200 in July and 66,500 in August 2010, provisional figures from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) show. Daily average primary aluminium output in China rose to 51,600 tonnes in August from 51,300 in July, the provisional IAI figures showed.

Sept 16 - Norsk Hydro said it would sell its 35 percent stake in a Jamaican alumina refinery partnership Alpart to Russian peer UC Rusal for 250 million crowns ($45 million). UC Rusal will own all the shares in Alpart when the transaction is completed in October, Hydro said.

Sept 14 - China produced 11,742,000 tonnes of primary aluminium in the first eight months of the year, up 8.9 percent from the same period last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Output of alumina rose by 19.3 percent over the same period to reach 23,450,000 tonnes.

Sept 10 - Insufficient power supply has forced India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) to cut it's daily aluminium output by about 6 per cent, a senior company official said. The disruption caused by a scarcity of coal however will not affect the company's quarterly or yearly output target although the production may decline slightly by around 2,100-2,400 tonnes for a month, he said.

Sept 8 - Ukraine's Supreme Court has ordered that a ruling by a lower court to nationalise a 68.01 percent stake in Russian aluminium maker RUSAL's ZALK facility must be re-examined.

Sept 6 - China's primary aluminium output may drop in September from a month ago as power shortages hit smelters in southwestern provinces of Guizhou and Guangxi, industry sources said. Power supply to many aluminium smelters in Guizhou, which accounts for nearly 10 percent of the country's more than 21 million tonnes of annual aluminium smelting capacity, had been unstable since the previous week and local authorities have hoisted 'a red warning' on the supply, a smelter official said.

Sept 5 - UC RUSAL plans to raise annual production capacity at its Irish refinery of intermediate product alumina by 110,000 tonnes to 2 million tonnes by 2013, the company said in a statement.

Sept 1 - Aluminium producers in China's Guangxi province will start cutting production in September due to power shortages there, a move that is expected to support prices in the fourth quarter, industry sources said. Around 15 percent, or over 120,000 tonnes per year, of Guangxi's 810,000-tonne annual production capacity of aluminium may be affected by the power shortages.

STOCKS

Total exchange stocks of aluminium were at 4.64 million tonnes at the end of September, equating to around 38 days of demand.

Of the end-September total, some 4.564 million tonnes were held in LME-registered warehouses, down from 4.633 million a month earlier.

LME inventories resumed their general downtrend around mid-August after some sharp jumps in stock levels earlier that month.

Total visible stocks of aluminium, including latest International Aluminium Institute (IAI) stocks, were around 6.13 million tonnes, down from 6.32 million a month earlier.

Estimated aluminium stocks at the Japanese ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka at the end of September fell 4.1 percent from a month earlier to 231,400 tonnes, according to trading house Marubeni Corp .

The decline was attributed in part to higher demand from the automobile sector, but overall demand lacked strength.

PRICES

Aluminium prices finished September at $2,157 a tonne, around the month's lows and down from $2,469 the previous month, with the market pummeled by escalating worries about slowing global demand.

Those worries did not go away and by Oct. 3 three-months aluminium had fallen to $2,130 a tonne, its lowest since September 2010.

The market has moved away from those lows, but shows little inclination to go much higher as global economic fears persist.

But some analysts expect the downside to be limited by cost pressures with a substantial proportion of aluminium producers losing money on a cash cost basis at current prices.

(Compiled by Karen Norton; Editing by Alison Birrane