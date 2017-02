SHANGHAI, Sept 14 London copper rose more than 2 percent on Friday to a four-month high after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus round.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 2.1 percent to a session high of to $8,243.5.75 per tonne by 0039 GMT.

The Fed said it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs market. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)