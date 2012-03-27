* China's demand for lead, zinc seen slowly picking up

By Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE, March 27 Copper was largely steady on Tuesday after rallying more than 2 percent in the previous session, as worries about slowing demand growth from China tempered hopes for further monetary easing in the United States.

Copper rose by the most in more than two weeks on Monday as the dollar weakened after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said an ultra-loose monetary policy was still needed to reduce unemployment even though the U.S. economy has shown signs of improvement.

The Fed chairman's comments helped boost other commodities, including oil.

But the rally appeared short-lived as investors focused on slower growth in the economy of China, the world's largest copper consumer. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded largely unchanged at $8,541 a tonne by 0524 GMT.

"Bernanke's comments were supportive for a lot of commodities. Copper has stayed in a very tight range," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.

"Technically in this consolidation, prices have been very well-supported on any dip. Based on the charts, I think the market is looking to break higher," he added.

Copper has been building on an advance since it hit a two-week trough of $8,262.50 a tonne last week, after BHP Billiton said it saw flattening Chinese demand growth for iron ore.

Prices are up more than 12 percent this year but have so far failed to break above the $8,800 level.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.78 percent to 60,650 yuan ($9,600) a tonne.

Bearish U.S. housing data was also weighing on copper. Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in February, suggesting a further pullback in sales as the housing market struggles to regain its footing.

Technical analysis, however, shows LME copper is biased to rise to $9,404 per tonne over the next three months, as indicated by its wave pattern and a triangle on charts.

Looking ahead, to help it break out of its range, the market needs fresh fundamental impetus, which may be provided by U.S. durable goods orders on Wednesday and China's official PMI due on April 1, Credit Suisse said in a note.

"Both indices could confirm economic stabilisation once more and provide the needed impetus for industrial metals markets," it said.

LEAD BEATS ZINC

In other metals, Chinese demand for zinc and lead from the galvanised steel and battery sector is slowly but surely picking up, said Angela Bi of Macquarie in Shanghai.

China is the world's top metals consumer.

"Galvanised steel producers have been restocking since the end of February so we see some fundamental support for zinc. The short-term downside risk to zinc is still limited, but I don't see much momentum to push the price above the marginal cost level because there is still huge inventory," she added.

Bi said zinc marginal costs are around 15,000 yuan per tonne. ShFE June zinc futures traded at 15,570 at 0524 GMT, up 0.52 percent.

"For lead, the fundamentals are much better. Smaller lead acid battery plants have ramped up production since the end of February. Automakers have also raised production 10-15 percent in March, at the same time bike production is also recovering from the Chinese New Year period," she said.

The ShFE June lead contract traded up 0.32 percent at 15,620 at 0524 GMT.

