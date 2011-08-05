* Escondida restarts operations as workers end strike

* Copper falls 8 pct this week, strike end adds to losses

* US July payrolls beat forecasts, offer fleeting relief

* Nickel, zinc, lead, tin finish down around 5 percent (Adds U.S. analyst comment, updates prices, adds details, changes byline, dateline)

By Carole Vaporean

NEW YORK, Aug 5 Base metals hit multi-week lows on Friday, drawing minimal support from a turnaround in pummeled stock markets as traders focused on slowing economic growth and added copper supply as a mine strike ends in Chile.

Copper had lagged oil's deep losses on Thursday, when a combination of euro zone anxiety and fears of a double-dip recession in the United States triggered the biggest risk-asset meltdown since the 2008 financial crisis.

But declines in base metals picked up the pace on Friday, with copper the biggest loser in the commodities complex.

Copper CMCU3 closed down 3.4 percent at $9,040 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange, having touched its lowest since June 28 at $9,010.75 and logging an 8 percent drop for the week. It was the red metal's biggest weekly decline since June 2010.

"It's a risk-off, herd-mentality trade," said Jeffrey Friedman, senior market strategist at MF Global in Chicago.

"Your average range for a three-month period in copper took about three days. That's extremely dramatic."

Benchmark September copper futures on the COMEX exchange in New York HGU1 finished the session 11.85 cents lower at $4.1170 per lb, a 2.8 percent decline. They earlier fell as low as $4.0795 per lb, a level last seen on June 28. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

A slide in equity markets, falling for an eighth day in a row in a dizzying descent that wiped $2.5 trillion off the value of world stocks this week and brought back memories of the financial crisis, pulled copper down with it.

Despite late gains in blue-chip stocks, the damage was done in the copper market. Investors scrambled to reduce holdings of risky assets, fearing demand would be hit if U.S. and global economic growth slowed further or slipped into recession.

"It's all about demand. When consumers hear the recession word, they're going to stop spending in a heartbeat. They're not going to buy a car. They're not going to buy a lawnmower. They're going to make do with what they have," Friedman said.

Copper suffered additional selling from the late news that workers had voted to end their two-week strike at Chile's giant Escondida mine. The world's largest copper producer said it had taken steps to resume operations and workers would return early on Saturday morning. [ID:nSAG002966]

The mine shutdown had stoked fears of a global supply shortage. But once over, concerns that there would be too much supply amid slowing demand accelerated copper's decline.

"This has helped copper's move down, but I wouldn't overstate its influence," said analyst Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank.

Early on, data showing the United States added more jobs than forecast in July started the volatile session. [ID:nN1E774087]

Most markets quickly brushed off the positive labor report, returning their focus to European policymakers' inability to extinguish the debt crisis engulfing the region.

Copper trimmed losses in after-hours trade, following the turnaround in equities. Many markets were cheered when sources said the European Central Bank might buy Italian bonds, raising hopes of an end to the euro zone debt saga. [ID:nN1E7741SG]

ALUMINIUM DEMAND

Despite aluminium's steep correction, analysts and traders see prices underpinned by Chinese fabricator and construction demand as power shortages there curb domestic output.

Aluminium stocks in Shanghai AL-STX-SGH fell 12.9 percent, or 23,585 tonnes on the week to 158,130 tonnes and the lowest in two years, data from the Shanghai Futures Exchange showed.

"We believe this reflects wider trends of inventory drawdowns along the supply pipeline. Even though smelter production is running at a record high, consumption has been exceptionally strong," Barclays Capital said in a note.

Still, traders said aluminium's correction inflicted damage on its technical picture that could attract more selling.

Three-month aluminium closed at $2,400, from $2,476 on Thursday, after falling to its lowest level since Jan. 27.

Other metals lost between 4.7 and 6 percent.

Tin CMSN3 finished at $24,350, from $25,505, marking its lowest since September 2010. Zinc CMZN3 ended at $2,200 from $2,330 and nickel fell to $22,505 from $23,650 a tonne, both the lowest in six weeks.

Lead CMPB3 closed at $2,361, from $2,490, having sunk to $2,343, its lowest since May 20. Metal Prices at 4:11 p.m. EDT (2011 GMT) Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 412.65 -10.90 -2.57 444.70 -7.21 LME Alum 2400.00 -124.00 -4.91 2470.00 -2.83 LME Cu 9040.00 -315.00 -3.37 9600.00 -5.83 LME Lead 2360.00 -130.00 -5.22 2550.00 -7.45 LME Nickel 22505.00 -1145.00 -4.84 24750.00 -9.07 LME Tin 24300.00 -1205.00 -4.72 26900.00 -9.67 LME Zinc 2199.50 -130.50 -5.60 2454.00 -10.37 SHFE Alu 17485.00 -650.00 -3.58 16840.00 3.83 SHFE Cu* 68570.00 -3040.00 -4.25 71850.00 -4.57 SHFE Zin 17165.00 -1085.00 -5.95 19475.00 -11.86 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07