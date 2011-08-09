* Consumer buying supports metals after hefty falls

LONDON, Aug 9Copper prices lifted above eight-month lows on Tuesday, with traders pointing to consumer buying after sharp falls earlier, although growing unease about the U.S. economy and Europe's debt crisis capped further gains as the focus turned to a meeting of the Federal Reserve.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was $8,781 at 1346 GMT, from a close of $8,870 on Monday. The metal used in power and construction rebounded from an earlier bottom of $8,446.25, its lowest since early December 2010.

Traders said consumers had stepped into the market to exploit bargain prices following hefty falls in the metal used in power and construction, but buying was limited ahead of a clear U.S. market trend.

Nervousness about last week's cut to the U.S. debt rating by Standard and Poor's, and a slump in economic growth continued to put pressure on European stocks, and sent safe haven assets such as gold and the Swiss franc soaring.

"Everything depends on the equity markets and the behaviour of the players on the financial markets. If they continue to panic sell to try to get cash then we will probably see sharply lower base metals prices," said Daniel Briesemann, analyst at Commerzbank.

U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday in a rebound from the previous session's nosedive, but an upcoming statement from the Federal Reserve could spark a reversal if investors are not convinced it has a plan to combat a market meltdown.

"We have seen consumer buying from China and Europe. Some are shocked by the big drop and want to wait a bit until it has settled and the big question is whether the Americans will buy when they come in," a metals trader said.

Fed policymakers began meeting on Tuesday under growing pressure to take some type of action to stem a financial market meltdown linked to fears of a new U.S. recession.

Volume traded on copper was at around 29,000 lots, after a hefty 38,000 on Monday and more than 39,000 lots on Friday, the highest level for the year so far.

Copper has shed around 2 percent so far this week, bringing total losses to more than 8 percent for the year-to-date.

"Other participants view weaker prices as a good buying opportunity, with copper reflecting resilient developing world demand, constrained supply and signs that Chinese destocking is coming to an end," Credit Agricole said in a note.

CHINA PRODUCTION

China's refined copper production hit a record 478,000 tonnes in July, breaking the previous record of 477,000 tonnes in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Primary aluminium production fell 2.7 percent on the month, but output still rose 13.2 percent from a year ago due to increased capacity.

The country's consumer price inflation quickened to 6.5 percent in July from June's 6.4 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, topping market forecasts for a reading of 6.3 percent.

"It (the data) could mean we might see lower imports for copper and aluminium but I don't think the market is reacting to fundamental data today," Briesemann said.

"On the other hand, especially in the case of aluminium, we have seen a large drawdown of inventories in China over the last couple of weeks. The same also applies to copper so I wouldn't be too worried about the high production rates."

Latest data shows aluminium stocks in LME-monitored warehouses fell by 9,950 tonnes, with no inflows and continued drawdowns in East Asia, as well as the United States.

Aluminium rose to $2,424 a tonne from Monday's close of $2,386. Aluminium has been underpinned by expectations power cuts in China will crimp domestic supply and it may have to buy on the international market.

Tin was $22,795 from Monday's close of $22,505, as the metal rebounded from lows of September 2010 hit in the previous session. At the start of the year, tin's tight fundamentals suggested it would be a star performer this year, and attracted speculative inflow that is now being forced out.

Zinc rose to $2,122 from $2,091, bouncing back from nine-month lows hit on Monday. Nickel was $21,650 from $21,250, rebounding from the previous session's nine-month lows.

