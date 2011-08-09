(Updates prices)

* Consumer buying support industrial metals after hefty falls

* Investors sell risky assets on growth slowdown fears

* China refined copper production hits record high in July

* Coming Up: Fed one-day meeting on interest rates; 1815 GMT

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Aug 9Copper prices bounced from eight-month lows on Tuesday, with traders pointing to consumer buying after sharp falls earlier, although growing unease about the U.S. economy capped further gains as investors awaited a statement from the Federal Reserve for indications of any further easing in policy.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange steadied at $8,869 official rings, from a close of $8,870 on Monday. The metal used in power and construction rebounded from an earlier low of $8,446.25, its lowest level since early December 2010.

Traders said consumers had stepped into the market on bargain hunting following hefty falls in the metal used in power and construction, but buying was limited ahead of the U.S. markets opening.

Nervousness about a cut to the U.S. debt rating by Standard and Poor's, and a slump in economic growth continued to put pressure on European stocks, and sent safe haven assets such as gold and the Swiss franc soaring.

"Everything depends on the equity markets and the behaviour of the players on the financial markets. If they continue to panic sell to try to get cash then we will probably see sharply lower base metals prices," said Daniel Briesemann, analyst at Commerzbank.

U.S. stock markets futures pointed to a higher open for equities after stocks saw their biggest one day drop since December 2008 during the depths of the global financial crisis. DJc1 SPc1 NDc1.

"We have seen consumer buying from China and Europe. Some are shocked by the big drop and want to wait a bit until it has settled and the big question is whether the Americans will buy when they come in," a metals trader said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve gathers later in the day under growing pressure to take some type of action to stem the financial market meltdown. A policy statement is expected after European markets close.

Volume traded on copper was at around 26,000 lots, after a hefty 38,000 on Monday and more than 39,000 lots on Friday, the highest level for the year so far.

Copper has shed around 2 percent so far this week, bringing total losses to more than 8 percent for the year-to-date.

"Other participants view weaker prices as a good buying opportunity, with copper reflecting resilient developing world demand, constrained supply and signs that Chinese destocking is coming to an end," Credit Agricole said in a note.

CHINA PRODUCTION

China's refined copper production hit a record 478,000 tonnes in July, breaking the previous record of 477,000 tonnes in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The country's consumer price inflation quickened to 6.5 percent in July from June's 6.4 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, topping market forecasts for a reading of 6.3 percent.

"It (the data) could mean we might see lower imports for copper and aluminium but I don't think the market is reacting to fundamental data today," Briesemann said.

"On the other hand especially in the case of aluminium we have seen a large drawdown of inventories in China over the last couple of weeks. The same also applies to copper so I wouldn't be too worried about the high production rates."

Latest data shows aluminium stocks in LME-monitored warehouses fell by 9,950 tonnes, with no inflows and continued drawdowns in East Asia, as well as the United States.

Aluminium rose to $2,421 a tonne in official rings from Monday's close of $2,386. Aluminium has been underpinned by expectations power cuts in China will crimp domestic supply and it may have to buy on the international market.

Tin was untraded in official rings, but was bid at $23,150 from Monday's close of $22,505, as the metal rebounded from lows of September 2010 hit in the previous session. At the start of the year, tin's tight fundamentals suggested it would be a star performer this year, and attracted speculative inflow that is now being forced out.

LME zinc rose to $2,135 from $2,091, bouncing back from nine-month lows hit on Monday. Nickel was untraded in official rings, but was bid at $21,650 from $21,250, rebounding from the previous session's nine-month lows.

Battery material lead was also untraded, but bid at $2,287 from $2,205. Metal Prices at 1226 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 399.60 3.45 +0.87 444.70 -10.14 LME Alum 2420.00 34.00 +1.42 2470.00 -2.02 LME Cu 8868.00 98.00 +1.12 9600.00 -7.63 LME Lead 2287.00 82.00 +3.72 2550.00 -10.31 LME Nickel 21650.00 400.00 +1.88 24750.00 -12.53 LME Tin 23150.00 645.00 +2.87 26900.00 -13.94 LME Zinc 2133.00 42.00 +2.01 2454.00 -13.08 SHFE Alu 17265.00 190.00 +1.11 16840.00 2.52 SHFE Cu* 65960.00 -1720.00 -2.54 71850.00 -8.20 SHFE Zin 16400.00 -355.00 -2.12 19475.00 -15.79 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07