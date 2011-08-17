* Risk appetite improves; CRB index up over 1 percent

By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 17 London copper closed up on Wednesday, rallying at one point to its priciest in a week above $9,000 per tonne, as a weak dollar, Asian purchases, and rising U.S. inflation prodded investors to buy futures.

With the exception of tin CMSN3, which continued to fight resistance at $25,000 per tonne, gains spread across the broader base metal complex. Aluminium CMAL3 headed higher after coming within $1 of its yearly low and nickel CMNI3 and zinc CMZN3 extended recoveries from last week's slide to levels unseen since late 2010.

Despite the generally upbeat tone, sellers reemerged near the top of the range as persistent concerns about the health of the global economy continued to limit upside momentum.

"The (metals) market is undecided but it is likely that growth will slow down in the second part of the year ... it is yet to be seen whether this is already priced in," said Eugen Weinberg, commodities analyst at Commerzbank.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 peaked at $9,019.25 a tonne, its highest since Aug 10, before finishing the session at $8,970, up $140 from Tuesday's close.

In New York, the September COMEX contract HGU1 rose 3.80 cents to settle at $4.0320, after hitting its own 1-1/2-week peak at $4.0785.

Commodity investors rode a wave of confidence in global equity markets, with stronger outlooks and results from U.S. retailers feeding a wave of improved risk sentiment that helped boost the Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB up more than 1 percent.

Data later in the day from the United States added to the "risk-on" trade, as core producer prices rose at their fastest pace in six months in July on strong tobacco and light truck sales. [ID:nN1E77G0BN]

(Graphic on U.S. PPI r.reuters.com/buh33s )

"The PPI is bringing in some more buying into the sector, encouraging people to buy more commodities possibly as an inflation hedge or possibly as a speculative play," said Michael Gross, futures analyst with Optionsellers.com in Tampa, Florida.

The dollar fell across the board .DXY, hurt by steep losses versus the Swiss franc and selling as risk appetite improved. The weaker dollar makes commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies.

But disappointment over the outcome of talks between French and German leaders to draw up a plan to tackle the debt market crisis in the euro zone weighed. The plan included an agreement to float proposals in September for a tax on financial transactions. [ID:nLDE77F0SN]

"They (the proposals) were so general," said VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov. "We will need to look at the details of the proposal in September." <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"There are pockets of physical buying but it's price based," Steve Hardcastle, head of metals trading at Sucden Financial, said.

"There is a certain amount of short-covering taking place in Shanghai and the arbitrage window has been there, or thereabouts, for the last two days: LME buying, Shanghai selling."

The LME benchmark contract was trading at a discount to the Shanghai Futures Exchange most active contract SCFc3 and this prompted more buying from Asia.

If the arbitrage, which opened earlier this month, holds at current levels of around 400 yuan, it could encourage increased refined copper imports into China in the next few months, traders said. [ID:nL3E7JF1ER]

"Chinese copper prices are outperforming LME prices, which would incentivise Chinese consumers to step up imports," Credit Suisse said in a note.

"Based on our view that the economy should recover moving along H2 2011, we think the current price weakness across metals offers entry opportunities." Metal Prices at 1751 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 403.55 4.15 +1.04 444.70 -9.25 LME Alum 2394.00 19.00 +0.80 2470.00 -3.08 LME Cu 8960.00 130.00 +1.47 9600.00 -6.67 LME Lead 2365.50 9.50 +0.40 2550.00 -7.24 LME Nickel 21925.00 225.00 +1.04 24750.00 -11.41 LME Tin 24005.00 -145.00 -0.60 26900.00 -10.76 LME Zinc 2215.00 34.00 +1.56 2454.00 -9.74 SHFE Alu 17310.00 160.00 +0.93 16840.00 2.79 SHFE Cu* 66800.00 310.00 +0.47 71850.00 -7.03 SHFE Zin 16975.00 375.00 +2.26 19475.00 -12.84 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas in London; editing by James Jukwey and Bob Burgdorfer)