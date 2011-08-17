* Risk appetite improves; CRB index up over 1 percent
* Pockets of Asian copper buying seen on price dip
* Coming up: UK retail sales, U.S. consumer prices Thurs.
By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 17 London copper closed up on
Wednesday, rallying at one point to its priciest in a week above $9,000
per tonne, as a weak dollar, Asian purchases, and rising U.S. inflation
prodded investors to buy futures.
With the exception of tin CMSN3, which continued to fight resistance
at $25,000 per tonne, gains spread across the broader base metal complex.
Aluminium CMAL3 headed higher after coming within $1 of its yearly low
and nickel CMNI3 and zinc CMZN3 extended recoveries from last week's
slide to levels unseen since late 2010.
Despite the generally upbeat tone, sellers reemerged near the top of
the range as persistent concerns about the health of the global economy
continued to limit upside momentum.
"The (metals) market is undecided but it is likely that growth will
slow down in the second part of the year ... it is yet to be seen whether
this is already priced in," said Eugen Weinberg, commodities analyst at
Commerzbank.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 peaked at
$9,019.25 a tonne, its highest since Aug 10, before finishing the session
at $8,970, up $140 from Tuesday's close.
In New York, the September COMEX contract HGU1 rose 3.80 cents to
settle at $4.0320, after hitting its own 1-1/2-week peak at $4.0785.
Commodity investors rode a wave of confidence in global equity
markets, with stronger outlooks and results from U.S. retailers feeding a
wave of improved risk sentiment that helped boost the Reuters-Jefferies
CRB index .CRB up more than 1 percent.
Data later in the day from the United States added to the "risk-on"
trade, as core producer prices rose at their fastest pace in six months in
July on strong tobacco and light truck sales. [ID:nN1E77G0BN]
(Graphic on U.S. PPI r.reuters.com/buh33s )
"The PPI is bringing in some more buying into the sector, encouraging
people to buy more commodities possibly as an inflation hedge or possibly
as a speculative play," said Michael Gross, futures analyst with
Optionsellers.com in Tampa, Florida.
The dollar fell across the board .DXY, hurt by steep losses versus
the Swiss franc and selling as risk appetite improved. The weaker dollar
makes commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies.
But disappointment over the outcome of talks between French and German
leaders to draw up a plan to tackle the debt market crisis in the euro
zone weighed. The plan included an agreement to float proposals in
September for a tax on financial transactions. [ID:nLDE77F0SN]
"They (the proposals) were so general," said VTB Capital analyst
Andrey Kryuchenkov. "We will need to look at the details of the proposal
in September."
ARBITRAGE
"There are pockets of physical buying but it's price based," Steve
Hardcastle, head of metals trading at Sucden Financial, said.
"There is a certain amount of short-covering taking place in Shanghai
and the arbitrage window has been there, or thereabouts, for the last two
days: LME buying, Shanghai selling."
The LME benchmark contract was trading at a discount to the Shanghai
Futures Exchange most active contract SCFc3 and this prompted more
buying from Asia.
If the arbitrage, which opened earlier this month, holds at current
levels of around 400 yuan, it could encourage increased refined copper
imports into China in the next few months, traders said. [ID:nL3E7JF1ER]
"Chinese copper prices are outperforming LME prices, which would
incentivise Chinese consumers to step up imports," Credit Suisse said in a
note.
"Based on our view that the economy should recover moving along H2
2011, we think the current price weakness across metals offers entry
opportunities."
