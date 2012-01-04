KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 London copper fell on Wednesday, snapping two days of gains, as worries that the financial crisis in the euro zone will slow global economic growth overrode optimism from upbeat U.S. economic data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.88 percent to $7,721.50 a tonne by 0130 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session.

* The most-traded copper March contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 2 percent to 56,460 yuan ($9,000) a tonne, in the first day of trading for this year. The Shanghai exchange was closed on Monday and Tuesday.

* LME copper had risen on the first trading day of 2012 with a more than 2-percent rally on Tuesday.

* U.S. manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in six months in December while U.S. construction rose to a near 1-1/2-year high in November, and German unemployment fell sharply to the lowest in two decades.

* Rio Tinto Alcan is prepared to operate its Alma aluminum smelter in eastern Canada at one-third capacity during a lockout of unionized employees that began Jan. 1, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

* Peru's mining ministry said on Tuesday output of copper rose in November from the same month a year earlier, but that production of most metals slipped.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro held on to overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in nearly two months as investors cut bearish positions in the common currency after upbeat data bolstered risk appetite.

* Asian stocks and the euro firmed on Wednesday, as investor risk appetite returned after upbeat U.S. and European economic data boosted global shares and commodities and hopes for improved growth outlook grew despite worries over the euro zone debt crisis.

* France's Nicolas Sarkozy will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Jan. 9 for talks that are likely to centre on new rules to enforce budget discipline across the European Union. Finance ministers from the EU's 27 members will meet on Jan. 23 before their leaders hold a summit a week later.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Dec

0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Dec

1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Dec

1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1500 U.S. Factory orders Nov

($1 = 6.2940 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Sugita Katyal)