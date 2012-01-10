KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 London copper edged up on Tuesday, rebounding slightly from a drop in the previous session as investors remained cautious ahead of China's trade data and key bond auctions in the euro zone.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.5 percent to $7,532.50 a tonne by 0110 GMT. The industrial metal lost a fifth of its value last year, the first annual decline in three years.

* The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was steady at 55,540 yuan ($8,800) a tonne.

* Copper lost some ground on Monday as a lack of clear resolution to Europe's funding crisis continued to be a major headwind for investors.

* Alcoa Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld expects the global aluminum market to turn into a deficit this year as Chinese demand remains robust and output falls.

* The drive to develop China's interior will keep copper prices firm in a $7,000 a tonne to $9,000 range in 2012, offsetting demand damaged by a floundering European economy, a top Sucden Financial executive in Asia told Reuters.

* Unidentified gunmen killed two people near to Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's mine on the Indonesian island of Papua on Monday in the latest violence to hit the world's second-largest copper mine, according to Freeport.

* Germany and France took a tough stance with Greece and warned the nation on Monday it will get no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap.

* Italian and Spanish bond auctions this week will be a gauge of the willingness of investors to plough more money into the region's troubled sovereigns.

MARKETS NEWS

* China's exports and imports probably grew at their slowest pace in more than two years in December as foreign and domestic demand ebbed, bolstering the case for Beijing to further relax monetary policy to foster economic growth.

* The euro held its ground early in Asia on Tuesday, having been squeezed higher overnight as the market pared extremely bearish bets against the single currency ahead of key events in Europe this week.

* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday in a light-volume session as investors stayed cautious ahead of corporate earnings and key auctions for European debt this week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0745 France Industrial output mm Nov 2011 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Nov 1500 U.S. Wholesale sales Nov

2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

China Exports yy Dec 2011

China Imports yy Dec 2011

China Trade balance Dec 2011 Base metals prices at 0110 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7532.50 36.50 +0.49 -0.89 SHFE CU FUT MAR2 55540 50 +0.09 0.33 HG COPPER MAR2 342.10 0.50 +0.15 -0.44 LME Alum 2091.25 -16.75 -0.79 3.53 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16020 100 +0.63 1.10 LME Zinc 1868.00 -11.00 -0.59 1.25 SHFE ZN FUT MAR2 14780 40 +0.27 -0.10 LME Nickel 18981.00 -119.00 -0.62 1.45 LME Lead 1968.75 2.75 +0.14 -3.26 SHFE PB FUT 15155.00 -20.00 -0.13 -0.85 LME Tin 19800.00 0.00 +0.00 3.13 LME/Shanghai arb^ 109

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3146 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)