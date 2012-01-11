KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 London copper fell on Wednesday for a second day in three, as euro zone funding concerns outweighed optimism that China's demand for the industrial metal will remain strong after record imports in December.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 1.1 percent to $7,659 a tonne by 0118 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session.

* The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to 56,100 yuan ($8,900) a tonne.

* LME copper surged more than 3 percent on Tuesday, driven by stronger-than-expected Chinese imports that brightened the demand outlook for industrial metals.

* Copper is more vulnerable to price spikes than other metals because of a large buildup of short positions by money managers, which could lead to short-covering rallies on a change in market sentiment.

* Workers at a Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc Indonesian mine on Tuesday halted their gradual return to work one day after gunmen shot two contractors dead on the road to the Grasberg mine, a union spokesman said.

* The euro clung to modest gains on the greenback in Asia on Wednesday but floundered near a record low versus the Australian dollar in cautious trade a day ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting and debt sales from Spain.

* U.S. stocks climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, led by materials stocks after an upbeat forecast by aluminum company Alcoa and strong gains in bank shares.

* Fitch Ratings does not expect to cut France's triple-A credit rating this year, while countries under review such as Italy or Spain could be downgraded by one or two notches, the agency's EMEA ratings head said on Tuesday.

* Greece is racing to conclude a deal and secure continued funding by its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), without which it faces a default in March, when 14.5 billion euros of its bonds mature.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Annual GDP 2011 0730 India M3 Money Supply 2350 Japan Bank lending yy Dec 2011 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly Base metals prices at 0118 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7659.00 -86.00 -1.11 0.78 SHFE CU FUT MAR2 56100 230 +0.41 1.34 HG COPPER MAR2 347.85 -3.45 -0.98 1.24 LME Alum 2152.00 -12.00 -0.55 6.53 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16195 100 +0.62 2.21 LME Zinc 1905.00 -25.00 -1.30 3.25 SHFE ZN FUT MAR2 15000 80 +0.54 1.39 LME Nickel 19390.00 -115.00 -0.59 3.63 LME Lead 1989.75 0.75 +0.04 -2.22 SHFE PB FUT 15325.00 50.00 +0.33 0.26 LME Tin 20275.00 0.00 +0.00 5.60 LME/Shanghai arb^ 486

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jane Lee; editing by Miral Fahmy)