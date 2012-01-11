* LME copper steady after gains from previous session
* China refrains from buying before Lunar New Year holidays
By Melanie Burton and Jane Lee
KUALA LUMPUR/SHANGHAI, Jan 11 London
copper was steady on Wednesday, after rallying more than 3
percent in the previous session, as Chinese consumers held back
purchases ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.
Prices were boosted on Tuesday on record imports from top
consumer China in December that brightened the demand outlook
for industrial metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $7,745 a tonne by 0709 GMT. Copper shed a
fifth of its value last year, the first annual decline in three
years.
The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 1.8 percent to 56,860 yuan
($9,000) a tonne.
Imports of copper by China, which accounts for 40 percent of
the refined metal's global consumption, rose 12.6 percent to
record levels of 508,942 tonnes in December, according to
customs data.
The subsequent price rally has deterred Chinese buyers, said
Nick Trevethan, senior commodities strategist, at ANZ Research
in Singapore.
"The Chinese have been happy buyers between $7,450 and
$7,650. The price spike up has dampened their buying enthusiasm.
They probably don't need that much copper right now moving into
the end of the year, so they're holding tight," he said.
China's offices and exchanges will be shut in the last week
of January because of the Lunar New Year holidays, traditionally
a weak period for copper consumption.
LME copper faces a resistance at $7,738.50 a
tonne, provided by a descending trendline, and may fall to
$7,520, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
A firmer dollar is also weighing on metals. A
stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-based commodities expensive
for holders of other currencies.
The euro fell against the dollar on Wednesday and floundered
near a record low versus the Australian dollar in cautious trade
a day ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting and debt
sales from Spain.
Later on Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti meet to discuss the euro zone
crisis, while German annual gross domestic product data will be
released, with 3 percent growth forecast in 2011.
Spot demand for copper and aluminium was also weak, with
front-dated futures prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
slipping into discount against three-month prices from a premium
in December.
"In February, near-term consumption will go up and people
will get physical metal from the exchange or the bonded market,
so the bonded premium will improve and support prices," said a
trader.
Base metals prices at 0709 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7745.00 0.00 +0.00 1.91
SHFE CU FUT MAR2 56860 990 +1.77 2.71
HG COPPER MAR2 352.00 0.70 +0.20 2.44
LME Alum 2163.00 -1.00 -0.05 7.08
SHFE AL FUT APR2 16245 150 +0.93 2.52
LME Zinc 1916.75 -13.25 -0.69 3.89
SHFE ZN FUT MAR2 15080 160 +1.07 1.93
LME Nickel 19550.00 45.00 +0.23 4.49
LME Lead 2004.50 15.50 +0.78 -1.50
SHFE PB FUT 15335.00 60.00 +0.39 0.33
LME Tin 20220.00 -55.00 -0.27 5.31
LME/Shanghai arb^ 397
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus
SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan)
