By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI, Jan 16 Copper steadied on
Monday, following small losses in Asia, as European markets
found firmer footing on the basis that the credit rating cut for
nine euro zone nations by agency Standard & Poor's was already
priced in.
Three-month copper traded at $8,055 a tonne by
0844 GMT, from a last bid of $8,000 on the London Metal Exchange
kerb close on Friday. Prices are up 6 percent so far this year.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched up 0.05 percent to 58,030 yuan
($9,200) a tonne.
"The downgrade hasn't come as a surprise. It was mooted on
Dec 5," said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank.
"But because of new year holidays in China, the market will
cool down and with the low liquidity we should also see lower
interest and probably lower prices," he added.
Prices had declined in Asian trading because of a lack of
purchases by Chinese consumers before the start of a week-long
holiday in the world's largest user of the metal, and investor
concern that European markets may tumble in reaction to last
week's ratings downgrade.
"After Chinese New Year I expect to see prices picking up
again, because demand is still there and quite robust,"
Briesemann said.
China accounts for around 40 percent of refined demand for
copper, used in power cables and construction.
China's businesses will be shut during the week of Jan. 22
for the Lunar New Year celebrations. The United States is closed
on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday.
In wider markets, faltering risk appetite and a more robust
dollar against the euro were keeping metals' upside in check.
Asian shares fell on Monday on heightening worries that the
mass sovereign debt rating cuts by Standard & Poor's would
further aggravate euro zone funding difficulties and
recapitalisation, threatening to derail progress in resolving
the debt crisis.
Speculators in copper remained bearish, a bet they have held
on to for almost 20 weeks, as demand prospects continued to be
clouded by Europe's debt crisis and signs of slowing growth in
top consumer China, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) figures showed on Friday. They increased those shorts by
454 contracts to 2,465 lots.
Reflecting widespread lack of clarity on the price of
copper, which is seen as a bellwether for industrial health,
were two polar views of its price outlook for 2012.
Goldman Sachs said on Friday it expected upside for copper
prices, citing greater supply risks and stronger fundamentals.
But Standard Bank said it expected prices to fall, citing
the sovereign debt crisis in Europe and the potential it will
produce fallout around the world.
FUTURES CURVE
Front-month copper in Shanghai fell into a discount against
the most actively traded third month contract last week, having
traded mostly at a premium since August, signalling demand is
tailing off heading into the Lunar New Year.
But on Monday the discount narrowed, suggesting markets may
be beginning to price in tighter copper supply after the break.
"The market is very quiet today. The narrowed spread may
relate to rolling a short position from March to April, as the
April open interest has increased again, or that the drop in
spot prices has caused traders to buy on the dip," a Hong Kong
based trader added.
Further ahead, markets were watching Chinese data for
signals on the region's demand picture, Credit Suisse Private
Banking said in a note.
"Chinese GDP, industrial production and fixed asset
investment data will be published this Tuesday. A moderation of
growth is widely expected, but a negative surprise could weigh
on sentiment in industrial metals markets," Credit Suisse said.
Base metals prices at 0806 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8025.00 25.00 +0.31 5.59
SHFE CU FUT APR2 58030 30 +0.05 4.82
HG COPPER MAR2 364.85 1.15 +0.32 6.18
LME Alum 2148.50 3.50 +0.16 6.36
SHFE AL FUT APR2 16215 05 +0.03 2.34
LME Zinc 1957.00 -3.00 -0.15 6.07
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15225 -65 -0.43 2.91
LME Nickel 19505.00 -95.00 -0.48 4.25
LME Lead 2029.00 18.00 +0.90 -0.29
SHFE PB FUT 15420.00 -70.00 -0.45 0.88
LME Tin 20901.00 -149.00 -0.71 8.86
LME/Shanghai arb^ 962
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus
SHFE third month
($1=6.3066 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)