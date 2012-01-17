* LME copper climbs for a second day after China GDP

* China's fourth-quarter GDP expands faster than expected

* Coming Up: U.S. NY Fed manufacturing; 1230 GMT (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Jane Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 London copper rose for a second day on Tuesday after China's GDP expanded faster than expected, easing concern that demand for industrial metals from the world's second-largest economy will falter as the euro zone teeters on a recession.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.51 percent to $8,130 a tonne by 0205 GMT, extending gains from the previous session.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.18 percent to 59,020 yuan ($9,300) a tonne.

China's gross domestic product grew 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, beating expectations for the economy to expand 8.7 percent.

"This is good news as it shows the economy hasn't slowed as much as feared by some," said Yiping Huang, chief economist for emerging Asia at Barclays Capital in Hong Kong.

"But we still have to watch out for risks, including the recession in Europe and China's domestic housing industry correction."

Copper had risen on Monday as investors decided that Standard & Poor's downgrades of nine euro zone countries' credit ratings last week were largely priced in and focused instead on positive fundamentals while awaiting the China data.

The euro hovered just above a 17-month trough against the dollar early in Asia on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's dealt the euro zone yet another blow by downgrading the credit rating of Europe's bailout fund.

Asian shares inched higher as investors focused on economic data from China to gauge the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on global growth.

U.S. rating agency Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund on Monday, and Greece was under pressure to break a deadlock in debt swap talks to avert an unruly default. Base metals prices at 0205 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8130.00 41.00 +0.51 6.97 SHFE CU FUT APR2 59020 690 +1.18 6.61 HG COPPER MAR2 369.60 5.90 +1.62 7.57 LME Alum 2168.00 7.00 +0.32 7.33 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16290 75 +0.46 2.81 LME Zinc 1959.25 -1.75 -0.09 6.19 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15375 65 +0.42 3.92 LME Nickel 19421.00 -4.00 -0.02 3.80 LME Lead 2032.00 2.00 +0.10 -0.15 SHFE PB FUT 15505.00 85.00 +0.55 1.44 LME Tin 20850.00 0.00 +0.00 8.59 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1046

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan)