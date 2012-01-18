KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 Copper was steady on
Wednesday, after surging to its highest in more than two months
in the previous session, as euro zone funding worries eroded
investor confidence following upbeat economic data in China,
Germany and the United States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was at $8,227.50 a tonne, up 0.34 percent, by 0105 GMT. Prices
have climbed 2.5 percent this week.
* The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched up 0.12 percent to 60,000 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.
* Copper rallied on Tuesday to its highest price since the
end of October as China's economy expanded at a
faster-than-expected 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter and LME
inventories fell.
* Barclays Capital expects demand growth for metals to
recover in the second half this year, with copper prices to rise
by around 10 percent from current levels, while gold prices are
projected to climb above $2,000 an ounce by the third quarter.
It forecasts copper to average $9,000 a tonne this year.
* Copper inventories in London Metal Exchange warehouses
have dropped to a 13-month low, and more declines are seen
likely as a pick-up in U.S. demand and concerns about a market
deficit outweigh a slowdown in buying from top consumer China.
* Newmont Mining Corp said mining costs for gold and
copper are expected to rise this year, mainly because of higher
labor and power prices in Australia, and it forecast a drop in
copper production because it was currently mining lower-grade
ores in Indonesia.
* Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Japan's second-biggest
copper smelter, said on Tuesday it had been unable to agree an
annual contract to buy copper ore from BHP Billiton
in 2012, with talks on processing fees having broken
down.
* Veteran trader Dennis Gartman said Tuesday he will remain
long on copper, a bullish bet he made early last week and added
length to this week, even as an "inevitable correction" in price
looms.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro clung to most of its overnight gains in Asia on
Wednesday, but came off its peak after disappointing earnings
from Citigroup took the shine off a batch of upbeat data from
China, Germany and the United States.
* Asian shares and the euro steadied on Wednesday after
sentiment improved on soothing economic data the day before, as
investors' focus returns to Europe, with Portugal testing
investor confidence in a debt sale and Greece resuming talks on
its debt restructuring.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to
its highest since early August, but sharply pared gains late in
the session as Citigroup's steep drop in profit gave investors a
reason to unload bank shares.
* Portugal aims to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of treasury
bills later on Wednesday in its biggest debt auction since last
year's bailout. Germany is looking to raise around 4 billion
euros in the bond market on Wednesday, followed by Spain and
France on Thursday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
Goldman Sachs earnings Q4
BHP Billiton production report Q4
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Nov 2011
0800 OECD IEA Oil Market Report Jul
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1330 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Dec
1330 U.S. Producer prices mm Dec
1330 U.S. Producer prices, core mm Dec
1330 U.S. Producer prices, core yy Dec
1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Dec
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Jan
Base metals prices at 0105 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8227.50 27.50 +0.34 8.26
SHFE CU FUT APR2 60000 70 +0.12 8.38
HG COPPER MAR2 374.20 1.25 +0.34 8.91
LME Alum 2220.00 -7.00 -0.31 9.90
SHFE AL FUT APR2 16435 65 +0.40 3.72
LME Zinc 1991.50 -9.50 -0.47 7.94
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15535 10 +0.06 5.00
LME Nickel 19525.00 0.00 +0.00 4.36
LME Lead 2090.00 -18.00 -0.85 2.70
SHFE PB FUT 15745.00 115.00 +0.74 3.01
LME Tin 21725.00 0.00 +0.00 13.15
LME/Shanghai arb^ 772
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus
SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jane Lee)