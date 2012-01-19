By Jane Lee and Melanie Burton

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 London copper climbed to a four-month high on Thursday after news that the International Monetary Fund was seeking to raise funds to tackle the euro zone debt crisis tempered worries over European funding troubles.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.4 percent to $8,353 a tonne by 0125 GMT, after reaching $8,360, the highest since Sept. 21. Prices have increased for a fourth straight day.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.6 percent to 60,380 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. China's exchanges will be closed next week for the Lunar New Year holidays.

"The positive sentiments are back in the market," said Ker Chung Yang, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"The IMF is going to raise funds to tackle the debt crisis, U.S. economic data looked good and LME copper inventories are dropping, so prices are on a bullish note."

The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion to help the euro zone pull out of its two-year-old sovereign debt crisis.

Data showed U.S. homebuilder sentiment unexpectedly jumped in January to its highest level in 4-1/2 years.

Inventories of all metals in LME-monitored warehouses dropped and copper stocks MCU-STOCKS fell to 352,500 tonnes, their lowest in more than one year, latest data showed. Base metals prices at 0125 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8353.00 118.00 +1.43 9.91 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60380 930 +1.56 9.07 HG COPPER MAR2 379.65 4.40 +1.17 10.49 LME Alum 2211.00 7.00 +0.32 9.46 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16375 05 +0.03 3.34 LME Zinc 2011.00 10.00 +0.50 9.00 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15650 145 +0.94 5.78 LME Nickel 19620.00 125.00 +0.64 4.86 LME Lead 2140.25 1.25 +0.06 5.17 SHFE PB FUT 15950.00 200.00 +1.27 4.35 LME Tin 21780.00 0.00 +0.00 13.44 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1299

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1=6.3120 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)