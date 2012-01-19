* London copper rises above $8,300

* IMF plans to more than double war chest, raising $600 billion

* Copper will rise further to $8,506: technical analysis

* Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1330 GMT (Updates prices)

By Jane Lee and Melanie Burton

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 London copper climbed to a four-month high on Thursday, with trading boosted by news that the International Monetary Fund was seeking to raise money to tackle the euro zone debt crisis which has weighed down financial markets for months.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.3 percent to $8,345 a tonne by 0711 GMT, after reaching $8,372, its highest since Sept. 21. Prices have increased for a fourth straight day.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.9 percent to 60,560 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. China's exchanges will be closed next week for the Lunar New Year holidays.

"The positive sentiments are back in the market," said Ker Chung Yang, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"The IMF is going to raise funds to tackle the debt crisis, U.S. economic data looked good and LME copper inventories are dropping, so prices are on a bullish note."

The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion to help the euro zone pull out of its two-year-old sovereign debt crisis.

Data showed U.S. homebuilder sentiment unexpectedly jumped in January to its highest level in 4-1/2 years.

Inventories of all metals in LME-monitored warehouses dropped and copper stocks MCU-STOCKS fell to 352,500 tonnes, their lowest in more than one year, according to the latest data.

LME copper will rise further to $8,506 a tonne, as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Base metals prices at 0711 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8345.00 110.00 +1.34 9.80 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60560 1110 +1.87 9.39 HG COPPER MAR2 379.10 3.85 +1.03 10.33 LME Alum 2222.75 18.75 +0.85 10.04 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16365 -05 -0.03 3.28 LME Zinc 2015.00 14.00 +0.70 9.21 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15660 155 +1.00 5.85 LME Nickel 19611.00 116.00 +0.60 4.82 LME Lead 2148.00 9.00 +0.42 5.55 SHFE PB FUT 16000.00 250.00 +1.59 4.68 LME Tin 22001.00 221.00 +1.01 14.59 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1110

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3120 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sugita Katyal)