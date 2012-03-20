* ShFE-LME three-months copper price differential weakest since Jan 2012

* Lacklustre Chinese demand seen capping copper gains

* Coming up: Feb U.S. housing starts/building permits; 1230 GMT (Adds analyst, trader comment, detail, updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE, March 20 London copper turned negative on Tuesday as support began to fade from an orderly auction of Greek default insurance that boosted the euro, while bleak demand expectations from Chinese copper consumers discouraged buys.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.41 percent to $8,535 per tonne by 0314 GMT, having taken aim at $8,600 earlier in the session.

Copper hit its highest in two weeks at $8,690 on Friday and is up more than 12 percent this year, but prices have struggled to gain traction above this level.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.05 percent to 60,270 yuan ($9,500) per tonne.

Demand from top consumer China remained slack, with little hope for solid improvement from Chinese consumers, given that demand from their export markets is still soft, Standard Chartered metals analyst Judy Zhu said.

"In the last week copper prices have stabilized around $8,500 a tonne, but it's really moving nowhere and facing strong overhead resistance," she said.

"Demand is starting to recover from last months' previously low levels but consumers don't expect any strong recovery this year - that's the problem."

China is the world's biggest consumer of copper, accounting for 40 percent of refined demand.

Consumers remain destocked and reluctant to purchase any more material than they need immediately because of expectations prices will stay low and the high cost of financing material in China, where access to credit remains cramped.

Reflecting an absence of near term purchases, the negative price differential between London and Shanghai copper hit a 14-month low near $450 on Tuesday, while front month Shanghai copper remains at a 400-yuan discount to third-month prices, having been at a premium late last year.

Still, China's arrivals of refined copper may rise this month after February's higher than expected figure, as importers scheduled more term shipments under 2012 contracts, traders said, and as metal is used for financing purposes. The February breakdown will be released on March 21.

Lending some support to prices, the dollar fell as easing fears about the threat posed to the euro zone by Greece diminished the U.S. currency's safe-haven appeal, while Asian shares crept higher following a rally on Wall Street.

Markets will be watching closely for U.S. housing figures later in the session, after poor figures for China's housing market on Monday flustered investors, Credit Suisse Private Banking said in a note.

"Market participants expect a moderate pick-up of activity from very low levels. This would be positive news for metals, as housing accounts for a sizeable share of metals demand," it said.

In metals news, Venezuela's state-run aluminium producer, Alcasa, will use a $403-million loan from China to prop up its operations, which would allow the company to resume exports to several Latin American countries, Alcasa's president said on Monday.

Also, Australia's parliament passed laws for a new 30 percent tax on iron ore and coal mine profits on Monday after a bruising two-year battle with mining companies, in a major victory for Prime Minister Julia Gillard and her struggling minority government. Base metals prices at 0314 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8535.00 -35.00 -0.41 12.30 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60270 -30 -0.05 8.87 HG COPPER MAY2 388.35 -2.55 -0.65 13.02 LME Alum 2270.00 -5.00 -0.22 12.38 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16265 -10 -0.06 2.65 LME Zinc 2072.50 -6.50 -0.31 12.33 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15860 -15 -0.09 7.20 LME Nickel 19000.00 -50.00 -0.26 1.55 LME Lead 2102.50 -5.50 -0.26 3.32 SHFE PB FUT 15855.00 -10.00 -0.06 3.73 LME Tin 23600.00 5.00 +0.02 22.92 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2840

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1=6.3233 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)