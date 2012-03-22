SINGAPORE, March 22 London copper futures rose
for a second day on Thursday, spurred by a softer dollar, ahead
of manufacturing data on China that should give investors more
clues on economic conditions in the world's top copper consumer
amid concerns over slowing growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained $17 to $8,472 a tonne by 0122 GMT.
* Copper has recovered only a fraction of its 1.6 percent
slide on Tuesday, with sentiment taking a hit after top miner
BHP Billiton warned of flattening iron ore demand from
top market China.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to 60,220 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.
* Focus for Asia this morning will be the release of HSBC's
flash purchasing managers' index data, the first indicator of
manufacturing activity in the world's No. 2 economy.
* In February, China's factories grew more than expected as
new export orders for big firms bounced back, while HSBC's
report portrayed a different picture of smaller companies
lagging behind the rebound.
* China's official PMI rose to 51.0, above expectations of
50.7 and higher than 50.5 in January. The final reading of the
HSBC PMI stood at 49.6, a shade higher than January's reading of
48.8, but still under the 50-point threshold demarcating
expansion from contraction.
* U.S. home sales fell in February, but upward revisions to
the prior month's pace and the first yearly increase in prices
in 15 months pointed to steady improvement in the housing
market.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro nursed losses in Asia, slipping from a near
five-month high on the yen and two-week highs against the
greenback after worries over Spain's finances put fresh pressure
on peripheral euro zone bonds.
* U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed by the
energy services sector, but gains in technology shares buoyed
the Nasdaq and helped keep the S&P 500 near four-year highs.
* U.S. crude futures hovered at around $107 a barrel on
Thursday after the market was buoyed by a surprise fall in U.S.
crude inventories, which outweighed a supply pledge by top OPEC
exporter Saudi Arabia.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0230 China HSBC PMI Flash Mar
0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar
0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar
0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Mar
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
Base metals prices at 0122 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8472.00 17.00 +0.20 11.47
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60220 -180 -0.30 8.78
HG COPPER MAY2 385.10 0.55 +0.14 12.08
LME Alum 2217.00 7.50 +0.34 9.75
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16230 -40 -0.25 2.43
LME Zinc 2038.50 18.50 +0.92 10.49
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15755 -65 -0.41 6.49
LME Nickel 18880.00 75.00 +0.40 0.91
LME Lead 2040.00 -4.00 -0.20 0.25
SHFE PB FUT 15695.00 -35.00 -0.22 2.68
LME Tin 23000.00 0.00 +0.00 19.79
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2451
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3229 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)