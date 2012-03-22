SINGAPORE, March 22 London copper futures rose for a second day on Thursday, spurred by a softer dollar, ahead of manufacturing data on China that should give investors more clues on economic conditions in the world's top copper consumer amid concerns over slowing growth.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained $17 to $8,472 a tonne by 0122 GMT.

* Copper has recovered only a fraction of its 1.6 percent slide on Tuesday, with sentiment taking a hit after top miner BHP Billiton warned of flattening iron ore demand from top market China.

* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to 60,220 yuan ($9,500) a tonne.

* Focus for Asia this morning will be the release of HSBC's flash purchasing managers' index data, the first indicator of manufacturing activity in the world's No. 2 economy.

* In February, China's factories grew more than expected as new export orders for big firms bounced back, while HSBC's report portrayed a different picture of smaller companies lagging behind the rebound.

* China's official PMI rose to 51.0, above expectations of 50.7 and higher than 50.5 in January. The final reading of the HSBC PMI stood at 49.6, a shade higher than January's reading of 48.8, but still under the 50-point threshold demarcating expansion from contraction.

* U.S. home sales fell in February, but upward revisions to the prior month's pace and the first yearly increase in prices in 15 months pointed to steady improvement in the housing market.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro nursed losses in Asia, slipping from a near five-month high on the yen and two-week highs against the greenback after worries over Spain's finances put fresh pressure on peripheral euro zone bonds.

* U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed by the energy services sector, but gains in technology shares buoyed the Nasdaq and helped keep the S&P 500 near four-year highs.

* U.S. crude futures hovered at around $107 a barrel on Thursday after the market was buoyed by a surprise fall in U.S. crude inventories, which outweighed a supply pledge by top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0230 China HSBC PMI Flash Mar

0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar

0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar

0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Mar

1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly

Base metals prices at 0122 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8472.00 17.00 +0.20 11.47 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60220 -180 -0.30 8.78 HG COPPER MAY2 385.10 0.55 +0.14 12.08 LME Alum 2217.00 7.50 +0.34 9.75 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16230 -40 -0.25 2.43 LME Zinc 2038.50 18.50 +0.92 10.49 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15755 -65 -0.41 6.49 LME Nickel 18880.00 75.00 +0.40 0.91 LME Lead 2040.00 -4.00 -0.20 0.25 SHFE PB FUT 15695.00 -35.00 -0.22 2.68 LME Tin 23000.00 0.00 +0.00 19.79 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2451

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month

($1 = 6.3229 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)