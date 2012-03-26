* London copper up 0.3 pct after dropping 1.5 pct last week

By Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE, March 26 London copper edged up on Monday as it found some support from a sturdier euro, after closing down 1.5 percent last week on worries about slowing growth in top commodity consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3 percent to $8,405.25 a tonne by 0703 GMT, building on a 1 percent gain in the prior session.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose by 0.25 percent to 60,180 yuan ($9,500) a tonne.

London copper fell to a two-week low of $8,262.50 a tonne last week, after global miner BHP Billiton said it saw flattening global demand growth for iron ore in top commodity consumer China. However, copper prices are still up more than 10 percent this year.

"Copper was up more than one percent on Friday, we would also expect a similar performance across other base metals this week (because) we're seeing a bit of an improvement globally in the economy," said Matt Fusarelli, analyst at Australia-based consultancy AME Group.

"There are always going to be some shakes up and down, (but) we're seeing equity markets improve, and people more comfortable taking exposure to risky assets like metals."

Equity markets had got off to a flying start in 2012, with gains being driven by improving economic data from the United States and massive injections of liquidity from major central banks. But recently the market has come under pressure after China trimmed its growth target for this year to 7.5 percent.

European stocks were set to rise on Monday, on bargain hunting following last week's sell-off while the euro held near a three-week high, underpinning sentiment in metals.

A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for holders of other currencies.

AME Group has a second-quarter copper price forecast above $4 a pound ($8,818 a tonne).

Investors increased their net long exposure in the industrial metal in the week of March 20, with money managers of U.S. copper futures increasing their long exposure for a second week, by 2,801 to 17,060 contracts.

EX-CHINA DEMAND

Demand for copper outside top consumer China is likely to have improved since December, with premiums for physical metal strengthening in Europe and reports of a pickup in spot market demand, said Macquarie in a research note.

"We are cautious on prices in the very short term, with the loss of Chinese apparent demand at about $8,400 per tonne unlikely to be totally offset by the improvement coming from ex China," it said.

"That said the downside risk is not too severe, and the market looks strong for the balance of 2012.

In other metals, there were indications that Chinese demand for lead was picking up.

The ShFE lead forward curve was tightening, with the front month contract flipping into a premium against the rolling third month contract on Monday, after the price differential between ShFE and London prices turned marginally positive for imports last week.

China's consumption of refined lead has risen this month, industry sources told Reuters last week, because of higher output of lead-acid batteries, manufacturers of which are the country's top users of the metal.

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0704 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8405.25 25.25 +0.30 10.60 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60180 150 +0.25 8.71 HG COPPER MAY2 381.45 0.60 +0.16 11.02 LME Alum 2182.00 8.00 +0.37 8.02 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16235 35 +0.22 2.46 LME Zinc 2000.00 -5.00 -0.25 8.40 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15490 -160 -1.02 4.70 LME Nickel 18330.00 155.00 +0.85 -2.03 LME Lead 1998.00 3.00 +0.15 -1.82 SHFE PB FUT 15570.00 -30.00 -0.19 1.86 LME Tin 22300.00 75.00 +0.34 16.15 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1868

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3078 Chinese yuan)